Wed, 01 Mar 2023

International

US to send $2 billion more for ammunition, drones to Ukraine

WASHINGTON D.C.: Marking the first anniversary of Russia's invasion, the Pentagon announced its continuing support for Ukraine with a $2 ...

Thousands gather in Berlin to oppose sending arms to Ukraine

BERLIN, Germany: Thousands of people protested last week in Berlin against Germany's decision to supply weapons to Ukraine and called ...

Hyundai sells US parts plant after child labor investigation

NEW YORK CITY, New York: Following a controversy in which an auto parts plant was found to employ children as ...

Russian billionaire loses more properties through U.S. sanctions

NEW YORK CITY, New York: On the anniversary of Russia's invasion of Ukraine, the federal prosecutors office in New York ...

US House committee chairman wants answers about China police stations

WASHINGTON D.C.: The Republican chairman of a new US House of Representatives select committee, Rep. Mike Gallagher, has sent a ...

Snow from Los Angeles to San Francisco in rare California winter storm

LOS ANGELES, California: This weekend, a winter storm in California caused the first blizzard warning to be issued for parts ...

Business

U.S. stocks reverse course towards close on interest rate hikes

NEW YORK, New York - A sharp rise in Treasury yields punctured stock markets in the U.S. on Tuesday, with ...

As supplies grow, GM to close Indiana truck plant for two weeks

DETROIT, Michigan: General Motors has said that due to its inventory starting to outweigh demand with the easing of supply-chain ...

Indian IT workers invited to work in Germany

BERLIN, Germany: Chancellor Olaf Scholz has said that in an effort to ease a shortage of skilled workers, the German ...

U.S. stock markets advance but trim losses before close

NEW YORK, New York - Stocks in the United States, Europe and the UK began the week on a positive ...

Thailand predicts economy to rise 3.8 percent in 2023

BANGKOK, Thailand: Thailand finance minister Arkhom Termpittayapaisith has said that the country's economy is expected to grow 3.8 percent in ...

Tesla plans to build plant in Mexico stalls over lack of water

MEXICO CITY, Mexico: Concerns over water supplies could prove to be a deal-breaker for Tesla's plans to build a plant ...

Movie Review

Deep Red (Profondo rosso) (4K UHD)