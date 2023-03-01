Wed, 01 Mar 2023

Death toll from Tuesday night's collision between two Greek trains rises sharply

ATHENS, Greece - The death toll from Tuesday night's train collision in Greece has risen to thirty-six while 85 people ...

After criticism of Hong Kong restrictions, US envoy warned by Chinese

HONG KONG: After he said that freedoms were eroding in Hong Kong, US Consul-General Gregory May was warned by a ...

US to send $2 billion more for ammunition, drones to Ukraine

WASHINGTON D.C.: Marking the first anniversary of Russia's invasion, the Pentagon announced its continuing support for Ukraine with a $2 ...

Thousands gather in Berlin to oppose sending arms to Ukraine

BERLIN, Germany: Thousands of people protested last week in Berlin against Germany's decision to supply weapons to Ukraine and called ...

Hyundai sells US parts plant after child labor investigation

NEW YORK CITY, New York: Following a controversy in which an auto parts plant was found to employ children as ...

Russian billionaire loses more properties through U.S. sanctions

NEW YORK CITY, New York: On the anniversary of Russia's invasion of Ukraine, the federal prosecutors office in New York ...

France's Thales say they will hire 12,000 workers for defense plant

PARIS, France: In an interview with French weekly Le Journal du Dimanche, Patrice Caine, CEO of French defense and technology ...

U.S. stocks reverse course towards close on interest rate hikes

NEW YORK, New York - A sharp rise in Treasury yields punctured stock markets in the U.S. on Tuesday, with ...

As supplies grow, GM to close Indiana truck plant for two weeks

DETROIT, Michigan: General Motors has said that due to its inventory starting to outweigh demand with the easing of supply-chain ...

Indian IT workers invited to work in Germany

BERLIN, Germany: Chancellor Olaf Scholz has said that in an effort to ease a shortage of skilled workers, the German ...

U.S. stock markets advance but trim losses before close

NEW YORK, New York - Stocks in the United States, Europe and the UK began the week on a positive ...

Thailand predicts economy to rise 3.8 percent in 2023

BANGKOK, Thailand: Thailand finance minister Arkhom Termpittayapaisith has said that the country's economy is expected to grow 3.8 percent in ...

