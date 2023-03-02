SEOUL, March 2 (Xinhua) -- The ruling party of the Democratic People's Republic of Korea convened an enlarged Central Committee plenary meeting in Pyongyang from Sunday to Wednesday, dedicated to addressing the pressing issue of agricultural production, the official Korean Central News Agency reported Thursday.

The report said that Kim Jong Un, general secretary of the Workers' Party of Korea, delivered a speech on agriculture and farming, stressing grain production as a priority for national economic development.

The speech called for more strenuous efforts to reach the long-term objectives of agricultural development by improving irrigation, modernizing farm production and advancing science and technology.

The enlarged session also discussed and approved other agenda items concerning implementing the national economic plan, improving state financial work and Party organizational matters, according to the report.