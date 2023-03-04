Sat, 04 Mar 2023

Gathering of S. Korea, US, Japan to review security of supply chains

SEOUL, South Korea: To strengthen the resilience of supply chains and develop technology, often uneasy neighbors, South Korea and Japan, ...

Seeking to prevent 'addiction,' China to restrict children's videos

BEIJING, China: China's National Radio and Television Administration has said that as part of its efforts to prevent children from ...

Fearing for security, US Federal agencies told to remove Tik Tok

WASHINGTON D.C.: The White House has set a 30-day deadline for government agencies to remove the Chinese-owned app, TikTok, from ...

Nevada air ambulance broke apart in air before crash that killed five

CARSON CITY, Nevada: Authorities have said that a medical transport flight that crashed in a mountainous area in Stagecoach, northern ...

12% of Mexicans suffer from malnutrition, says officials

MEXICO CITY, Mexico: Officials from Mexico's Health Department have said that some 12 percent of Mexicans are malnourished, partly blaming ...

Death toll from Tuesday night's collision between two Greek trains rises sharply

ATHENS, Greece - The death toll from Tuesday night's train collision in Greece has risen to thirty-eight while 72 people ...

Inflation rocks UK consumers as groceries jump 17.1%

LONDON, England: In the latest blow to struggling British consumers, data released this week reports that UK grocery inflation reached ...

U.S. stocks gain ground, Nasdaq adds 84 points

NEW YORK, New York - Investors and traders on Wall Street shrugged off concerns over rising U.S. Treasury yields Thursday, ...

Lockheed increases production of missiles after success in Ukraine

BETHESDA, Maryland: Lockheed Martin executives have announced that its mobile rocket launcher plant in Camden, Arkansas, is preparing to increase ...

Media: Pfizer discussing deal to purchase cancer drugmaker Seagen

NEW YORK CITY, New York: The Wall Street Journal has reported that Pfizer is in early-stage discussions regarding a potential ...

Cars with mobile offices is goal of Mercedes-Benz-Cisco partnership

SAN JOSE, California: Cisco said it is working with Mercedes Benz to add its Webex conferencing tools to the dashboard ...

U.S. stock markets and dollar take a breather due to rising bond yields

NEW YORK, New York - U.S. stocks showed signs of exhaustion on Wednesday as the new month began, with only ...

