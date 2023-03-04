Sat, 04 Mar 2023

Watch latest videos

News RELEASES

Publish news of your business, community or sports group, personnel appointments, major event and more by submitting a news release to North Korea Times.

More Information
59
Fair in Statesville

International

Section
Hong Kong ends COVID-19 mask mandate from 1st March

HONG KONG: In a move designed to attract more visitors and business and restore normality after more than three years ...

China business, rights practices under fire in US House hearings

WASHINGTON D.C.: Amid rising tensions after a suspected Chinese spy balloon flew over North America and was shot down, the ...

Gathering of S. Korea, US, Japan to review security of supply chains

SEOUL, South Korea: To strengthen the resilience of supply chains and develop technology, often uneasy neighbors, South Korea and Japan, ...

Seeking to prevent 'addiction,' China to restrict children's videos

BEIJING, China: China's National Radio and Television Administration has said that as part of its efforts to prevent children from ...

Fearing for security, US Federal agencies told to remove Tik Tok

WASHINGTON D.C.: The White House has set a 30-day deadline for government agencies to remove the Chinese-owned app, TikTok, from ...

Nevada air ambulance broke apart in air before crash that killed five

CARSON CITY, Nevada: Authorities have said that a medical transport flight that crashed in a mountainous area in Stagecoach, northern ...

Business

Section
Eli Lilly to offer $25 insulin, cut some prices by 70 percent

INDIANAPOLIS, Indiana: Eli Lilly and Co has announced beginning in the fourth quarter of 2023, it will cut list prices ...

Nasdaq gains nearly 2 percent as U.S. stocks take off

NEW YORK, New York - A softening in U.S. Treasury yields boosted buying on Wall Street Friday with all the ...

Dow, X-energy file application to build new small nuclear power plant

MIDLAND, Michigan: Dow chemical company and X-energy have agreed to develop and demonstrate the first next-generation nuclear reactor in North ...

Inflation rocks UK consumers as groceries jump 17.1%

LONDON, England: In the latest blow to struggling British consumers, data released this week reports that UK grocery inflation reached ...

Tesla announces German plant reaches 4,000 new cars per week

BRANDENBURG, Germany: Tesla has announced that its plant in Brandenburg, Germany, now assembles 4,000 cars on a weekly basis, quadrupling ...

U.S. stocks gain ground, Nasdaq adds 84 points

NEW YORK, New York - Investors and traders on Wall Street shrugged off concerns over rising U.S. Treasury yields Thursday, ...

Movie Review

Wallace & Gromit: Three Amazing Adventures
Wallace & Gromit: Three Amazing Adventures [DVD]