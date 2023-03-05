Sun, 05 Mar 2023

Mideast violence has claimed 65 lives in Palestinian territories this year

Hundreds of Israeli settlers attacked different towns and villages near the West Bank city of Nablus on February 26. At ...

Guantanamo Bay inmates who were never charged, but held for 20 years, freed to return home

After spending two decades of their lives in the notorious Guantanamo Bay detention center on the U.S. Navy base in ...

Asian countries come together with US for military exercises

RAYONG, Thailand: Thailand and the United States have begun joint military exercises with more than 7,000 personnel and forces from ...

Hong Kong ends COVID-19 mask mandate from 1st March

HONG KONG: In a move designed to attract more visitors and business and restore normality after more than three years ...

China business, rights practices under fire in US House hearings

WASHINGTON D.C.: Amid rising tensions after a suspected Chinese spy balloon flew over North America and was shot down, the ...

Gathering of S. Korea, US, Japan to review security of supply chains

SEOUL, South Korea: To strengthen the resilience of supply chains and develop technology, often uneasy neighbors, South Korea and Japan, ...

Though US home prices fall 4.5%, still less than expected

NEW YORK CITY, New York: Reuters has reported that US home prices are predicted to decline modestly this year, but ...

Biden demands US airlines stop charging for family seating

WASHINGTON D.C.: President Joe Biden has called upon US airlines to follow American Airlines, which remove their family seating fees ...

EV startups say volatile pricing, supply shortages harming sales

NEW YORK CITY, New York: As potential customers are looking for deals or not making any purchases, US electric vehicle ...

Eli Lilly to offer $25 insulin, cut some prices by 70 percent

INDIANAPOLIS, Indiana: Eli Lilly and Co has announced beginning in the fourth quarter of 2023, it will cut list prices ...

Nasdaq gains nearly 2 percent as U.S. stocks take off

NEW YORK, New York - A softening in U.S. Treasury yields boosted buying on Wall Street Friday with all the ...

Dow, X-energy file application to build new small nuclear power plant

MIDLAND, Michigan: Dow chemical company and X-energy have agreed to develop and demonstrate the first next-generation nuclear reactor in North ...

