Mon, 06 Mar 2023

Taiwan complains after Chinese fighter jets fly near island

TAIPEI, Taiwan: Taiwan's defence ministry said 19 J-10 Chinese air force planes entered its air defense zone this week, as ...

Mideast violence has claimed 65 lives in Palestinian territories this year

Hundreds of Israeli settlers attacked different towns and villages near the West Bank city of Nablus on February 26. At ...

Guantanamo Bay inmates who were never charged, but held for 20 years, freed to return home

After spending two decades of their lives in the notorious Guantanamo Bay detention center on the U.S. Navy base in ...

Asian countries come together with US for military exercises

RAYONG, Thailand: Thailand and the United States have begun joint military exercises with more than 7,000 personnel and forces from ...

Hong Kong ends COVID-19 mask mandate from 1st March

HONG KONG: In a move designed to attract more visitors and business and restore normality after more than three years ...

China business, rights practices under fire in US House hearings

WASHINGTON D.C.: Amid rising tensions after a suspected Chinese spy balloon flew over North America and was shot down, the ...

High-end electric auto Polestar says will not compete with low prices

GOTHENBURG, Sweden: Electric vehicle (EV) maker Polestar said it would not engage in a price war, despite declining demand forcing ...

Though US home prices fall 4.5%, still less than expected

NEW YORK CITY, New York: Reuters has reported that US home prices are predicted to decline modestly this year, but ...

Biden demands US airlines stop charging for family seating

WASHINGTON D.C.: President Joe Biden has called upon US airlines to follow American Airlines, which remove their family seating fees ...

EV startups say volatile pricing, supply shortages harming sales

NEW YORK CITY, New York: As potential customers are looking for deals or not making any purchases, US electric vehicle ...

Eli Lilly to offer $25 insulin, cut some prices by 70 percent

INDIANAPOLIS, Indiana: Eli Lilly and Co has announced beginning in the fourth quarter of 2023, it will cut list prices ...

Nasdaq gains nearly 2 percent as U.S. stocks take off

NEW YORK, New York - A softening in U.S. Treasury yields boosted buying on Wall Street Friday with all the ...

