International

Hong Kong police warn demonstrators, women's march canceled

HONG KONG: A pro-democracy demonstration was stopped by Hong Kong police on the weekend, according to organizers.Leaders of the League ...

In large shift, US says corporate execs should pay for misconduct

WASHINGTON D.C.: The US Justice Department will introduce a policy aimed at making executives responsible for the costs of corporate ...

US Senate debates ending President's power to wage 'forever wars'

WASHINGTON, D.C.: The U.S. Senate Foreign Relations Committee will consider legislation next week that would repeal the 1991 and 2002 ...

Taiwan complains after Chinese fighter jets fly near island

TAIPEI, Taiwan: Taiwan's defence ministry said 19 J-10 Chinese air force planes entered its air defense zone this week, as ...

Mideast violence has claimed 65 lives in Palestinian territories this year

Hundreds of Israeli settlers attacked different towns and villages near the West Bank city of Nablus on February 26. At ...

Guantanamo Bay inmates who were never charged, but held for 20 years, freed to return home

After spending two decades of their lives in the notorious Guantanamo Bay detention center on the U.S. Navy base in ...

Business

Volkswagen predicts strong $352 billion in 2023 sales

FRANKFURT, Germany: Volkswagen has predicted that sales would rise to as much as $352 billion in 2023 and a strong ...

Drop in new mortgages reach new law due to high interest rates

LONDON, England: Data released by the Bank of England this week showed that excluding the period at the start of ...

Inflation, less money blamed for jump in Australia supermarket thefts

CANBERRA, Australia: Australian government statistics have reported that retail theft has hit record levels, placing pressure on supermarket giants Woolworths ...

High-end electric auto Polestar says will not compete with low prices

GOTHENBURG, Sweden: Electric vehicle (EV) maker Polestar said it would not engage in a price war, despite declining demand forcing ...

Though US home prices fall 4.5%, still less than expected

NEW YORK CITY, New York: Reuters has reported that US home prices are predicted to decline modestly this year, but ...

Biden demands US airlines stop charging for family seating

WASHINGTON D.C.: President Joe Biden has called upon US airlines to follow American Airlines, which remove their family seating fees ...

