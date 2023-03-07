Tue, 07 Mar 2023

Watch latest videos

News RELEASES

Publish news of your business, community or sports group, personnel appointments, major event and more by submitting a news release to North Korea Times.

More Information
63
Fair in Statesville

International

Section
Ending investment in China military technologies is target of US

WASHINGTON D.C.: In an effort to limit China's ability to acquire technologies that could be used for military purposes, the ...

Grueling Alaska tradition, Iditarod Sled Dog Race, started on weekend

ANCHORAGE, Alaska: The Iditarod Trail Sled Dog Race began this weekend with an 11-mile ceremonial leg through the streets of ...

To ensure flow of power, Biden to pay old nuclear plants to stay open

WASAHINGTON D.C.: The Biden administration has said it will provide $1.2 billion to extend the lives of outdated nuclear power ...

Hong Kong police warn demonstrators, women's march canceled

HONG KONG: A pro-democracy demonstration was stopped by Hong Kong police on the weekend, according to organizers.Leaders of the League ...

In large shift, US says corporate execs should pay for misconduct

WASHINGTON D.C.: The US Justice Department will introduce a policy aimed at making executives responsible for the costs of corporate ...

US Senate debates ending President's power to wage 'forever wars'

WASHINGTON, D.C.: The U.S. Senate Foreign Relations Committee will consider legislation next week that would repeal the 1991 and 2002 ...

Business

Section
Volkswagen says will build electric truck plant in US South Carolina

FRANKFURT, Germany: This week, Volkswagen-backed automotive company Scout Motors said it will construct a $2 billion electric truck and SUV ...

U.S. stocks erase early across-the-board gains to finish mixed

NEW YORK, New York - U.S. stocks turned sour Monday, finishing mixed after first eking out modest across-the-board gains."The market ...

No abortion pills to be sold by Walgreens in 20 Republican-led states

DEERFIELD, Illinois: Walgreens has said that it will not sell the abortion pill, Mifepristone, in 20 conservative states, which earlier ...

Taiwan chip maker to recruit 6,000 engineers in 2023

TAIPEI, Taiwan: Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co will hire an additional 6,000 engineers in 2023, according to company officials. TSMC is ...

Volkswagen predicts strong $352 billion in 2023 sales

FRANKFURT, Germany: Volkswagen has predicted that sales would rise to as much as $352 billion in 2023 and a strong ...

Drop in new mortgages reach new law due to high interest rates

LONDON, England: Data released by the Bank of England this week showed that excluding the period at the start of ...

Movie Review

Ragtime