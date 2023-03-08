Wed, 08 Mar 2023

News RELEASES

International

Nineteen dead after fuel storage fire in Indonesian capital

JAKARTA, Indonesia: After a large fire spread from a fuel storage depot in the capital, Jakarta, killing some 19 people, ...

Hong Kong activists found guilty, face jail terms

HONG KONG: Three Hong Kong activists from the Hong Kong Alliance in Support of Patriotic Democratic Movements of China have ...

Ending investment in China military technologies is target of US

WASHINGTON D.C.: In an effort to limit China's ability to acquire technologies that could be used for military purposes, the ...

Grueling Alaska tradition, Iditarod Sled Dog Race, started on weekend

ANCHORAGE, Alaska: The Iditarod Trail Sled Dog Race began this weekend with an 11-mile ceremonial leg through the streets of ...

To ensure flow of power, Biden to pay old nuclear plants to stay open

WASAHINGTON D.C.: The Biden administration has said it will provide $1.2 billion to extend the lives of outdated nuclear power ...

Hong Kong police warn demonstrators, women's march canceled

HONG KONG: A pro-democracy demonstration was stopped by Hong Kong police on the weekend, according to organizers.Leaders of the League ...

Business

Li Keqiang: China economic growth target at 'around 5%' this year

BEIJING, China: In a speech on government plans before the ceremonial National People's Congress (NPC) in the Great Hall of ...

U.S. stocks reel on interest rate fears

NEW YORK, New York - As the U.S. economy picks up steam, according to recent data, fears are increasing that ...

Ford adding workers in US, Mexico as auto sales jump nationwide

DETROIT, Michigan: As Ford and the entire auto industry are beginning to recover after struggling US sales in 2022, Ford ...

Volkswagen says will build electric truck plant in US South Carolina

FRANKFURT, Germany: This week, Volkswagen-backed automotive company Scout Motors said it will construct a $2 billion electric truck and SUV ...

U.S. stocks erase early across-the-board gains to finish mixed

NEW YORK, New York - U.S. stocks turned sour Monday, finishing mixed after first eking out modest across-the-board gains."The market ...

No abortion pills to be sold by Walgreens in 20 Republican-led states

DEERFIELD, Illinois: Walgreens has said that it will not sell the abortion pill, Mifepristone, in 20 conservative states, which earlier ...

Movie Review

Mission: Impossible"Fallout