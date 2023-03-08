Get a daily dose of North Korea Times news through our daily email, its complimentary and keeps you fully up to date with world and business news as well.
Publish news of your business, community or sports group, personnel appointments, major event and more by submitting a news release to North Korea Times.More Information
JAKARTA, Indonesia: After a large fire spread from a fuel storage depot in the capital, Jakarta, killing some 19 people, ...
HONG KONG: Three Hong Kong activists from the Hong Kong Alliance in Support of Patriotic Democratic Movements of China have ...
WASHINGTON D.C.: In an effort to limit China's ability to acquire technologies that could be used for military purposes, the ...
ANCHORAGE, Alaska: The Iditarod Trail Sled Dog Race began this weekend with an 11-mile ceremonial leg through the streets of ...
WASAHINGTON D.C.: The Biden administration has said it will provide $1.2 billion to extend the lives of outdated nuclear power ...
HONG KONG: A pro-democracy demonstration was stopped by Hong Kong police on the weekend, according to organizers.Leaders of the League ...
BEIJING, China: In a speech on government plans before the ceremonial National People's Congress (NPC) in the Great Hall of ...
NEW YORK, New York - As the U.S. economy picks up steam, according to recent data, fears are increasing that ...
DETROIT, Michigan: As Ford and the entire auto industry are beginning to recover after struggling US sales in 2022, Ford ...
FRANKFURT, Germany: This week, Volkswagen-backed automotive company Scout Motors said it will construct a $2 billion electric truck and SUV ...
NEW YORK, New York - U.S. stocks turned sour Monday, finishing mixed after first eking out modest across-the-board gains."The market ...
DEERFIELD, Illinois: Walgreens has said that it will not sell the abortion pill, Mifepristone, in 20 conservative states, which earlier ...