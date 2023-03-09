Thu, 09 Mar 2023

Fair in Statesville

Five dead in Philippines, including province governor, during attack

MANILA, Philippines: Some six men armed with assault rifles and wearing military-style camouflage and bullet-proof vests alighted from three SUVs ...

Driver hurt, 40 children safe after school bus crash in France

CORPS, France: French authorities have said that a bus carrying 40 elementary school students home from a trip to the ...

Nineteen dead after fuel storage fire in Indonesian capital

JAKARTA, Indonesia: After a large fire spread from a fuel storage depot in the capital, Jakarta, killing some 19 people, ...

Hong Kong activists found guilty, face jail terms

HONG KONG: Three Hong Kong activists from the Hong Kong Alliance in Support of Patriotic Democratic Movements of China have ...

Ending investment in China military technologies is target of US

WASHINGTON D.C.: In an effort to limit China's ability to acquire technologies that could be used for military purposes, the ...

Grueling Alaska tradition, Iditarod Sled Dog Race, started on weekend

ANCHORAGE, Alaska: The Iditarod Trail Sled Dog Race began this weekend with an 11-mile ceremonial leg through the streets of ...

World's banks monitoring plans for Brazil digital currency usage

SAO PAOLO, Brazil: The Brazilian central bank has announced the start of a pilot project for using a new digital ...

Automakers rushing to improve EV batteries in cold climates

ANCHORAGE, Alaska: As cold temperatures limit the traveling range of electric vehicle (EV) batteries and the acceptance of electric cars, ...

Li Keqiang: China economic growth target at 'around 5%' this year

BEIJING, China: In a speech on government plans before the ceremonial National People's Congress (NPC) in the Great Hall of ...

U.S. stocks reel on interest rate fears

NEW YORK, New York - As the U.S. economy picks up steam, according to recent data, fears are increasing that ...

Ford adding workers in US, Mexico as auto sales jump nationwide

DETROIT, Michigan: As Ford and the entire auto industry are beginning to recover after struggling US sales in 2022, Ford ...

Volkswagen says will build electric truck plant in US South Carolina

FRANKFURT, Germany: This week, Volkswagen-backed automotive company Scout Motors said it will construct a $2 billion electric truck and SUV ...

