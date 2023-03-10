Fri, 10 Mar 2023

Watch latest videos

News RELEASES

Publish news of your business, community or sports group, personnel appointments, major event and more by submitting a news release to North Korea Times.

More Information
40
Fair in Statesville

International

Section
Meeting planned between US House Speaker McCarthy and Taiwan president

WASHINGTON D.C.: US House Speaker Kevin McCarthy plans to meet Taiwan's President Tsai Ing-wen in the US during his upcoming ...

Germany weighs banning Chinese high tech in telecommunication networks

BERLIN, Germany: In an effort to address security concerns, the German government is planning to ban certain components sold by ...

After attacking police in Atlanta, 23 face terror charges

ATLANTA, Georgia: Atlanta authorities have said that 23 people will be charged with domestic terrorism charges after being arrested during ...

Maryland tanker truck crash catches homes on fire, driver dead

FREDERICK, Maryland: Maryland authorities have said that a tanker truck carrying a flammable liquid crashed on a Maryland highway over ...

Five dead in Philippines, including province governor, during attack

MANILA, Philippines: Some six men armed with assault rifles and wearing military-style camouflage and bullet-proof vests alighted from three SUVs ...

Driver hurt, 40 children safe after school bus crash in France

CORPS, France: French authorities have said that a bus carrying 40 elementary school students home from a trip to the ...

Business

Section
US recovery watched as factory orders declined in January

WASHINGTON D.C.: A report from the Commerce Department released this week indicated that due to a decline in civilian aircraft ...

Australia says winter harvest brings total exports to 67 million tons

SYDNEY, Australia: According to the federal Australian Bureau of Agricultural and Resource Economics, agricultural exports are forecast to reach a ...

U.S. stocks struggle Wednesday as Fed holds center-court

NEW YORK, New York - Stocks were easier again on Wednesday following dramatic falls a day earlier as investors continue ...

Big change as US says only cattle raised in US can be "Product of USA"

WASHINGTON D.C.: In a victory for American farmers who campaigned for the change, the Biden administration has proposed a new ...

World's banks monitoring plans for Brazil digital currency usage

SAO PAOLO, Brazil: The Brazilian central bank has announced the start of a pilot project for using a new digital ...

Automakers rushing to improve EV batteries in cold climates

ANCHORAGE, Alaska: As cold temperatures limit the traveling range of electric vehicle (EV) batteries and the acceptance of electric cars, ...

Movie Review

The Lodger
Lodger