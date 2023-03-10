Fri, 10 Mar 2023

International

Biden to host South Korea's Yoon for April 26 state visit

WASHINGTON, D.C.: To celebrate the 70th anniversary of the U.S.-South Korea alliance, U.S. President Joe Biden will host South Korean ...

Media reports Meta-Facebook parent-to cut thousands of jobs

NEW YORK CITY, New York: Bloomberg News reported that Facebook's parent company Meta Platforms will cut thousands of jobs as ...

Meeting planned between US House Speaker McCarthy and Taiwan president

WASHINGTON D.C.: US House Speaker Kevin McCarthy plans to meet Taiwan's President Tsai Ing-wen in the US during his upcoming ...

Germany weighs banning Chinese high tech in telecommunication networks

BERLIN, Germany: In an effort to address security concerns, the German government is planning to ban certain components sold by ...

After attacking police in Atlanta, 23 face terror charges

ATLANTA, Georgia: Atlanta authorities have said that 23 people will be charged with domestic terrorism charges after being arrested during ...

Maryland tanker truck crash catches homes on fire, driver dead

FREDERICK, Maryland: Maryland authorities have said that a tanker truck carrying a flammable liquid crashed on a Maryland highway over ...

Business

Pratt & Whitney wins F-35 jet engines contract

EAST HARTFORD, Connecticut: Raytheon Technologies' Pratt and Whitney has announced that it was awarded a $5.2 billion contract to support ...

Nasdaq loses more than 2 percent as stocks take a dive

NEW YORK, New York - Stocks fell sharply on Thursday, ahead of Friday's nonfarm payrolls report. U.S. investors were dismayed ...

Calif. boycotts Walgreens; will not sell abortion pills throughout US

SACRAMENTO, California: After pharmacy chain Walgreens said it would not dispense abortion pills in some Republican-dominated states, California announced that ...

US recovery watched as factory orders declined in January

WASHINGTON D.C.: A report from the Commerce Department released this week indicated that due to a decline in civilian aircraft ...

Australia says winter harvest brings total exports to 67 million tons

SYDNEY, Australia: According to the federal Australian Bureau of Agricultural and Resource Economics, agricultural exports are forecast to reach a ...

U.S. stocks struggle Wednesday as Fed holds center-court

NEW YORK, New York - Stocks were easier again on Wednesday following dramatic falls a day earlier as investors continue ...

Movie Review

