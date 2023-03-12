Sun, 12 Mar 2023

TikTok "screams" dangers to US security, says FBI director

WASHINGTON D.C.: During a US Senate Intelligence Committee hearing this week, FBI Director Christopher Wray said the Chinese government could ...

Taiwan president to meet with US House speaker, China objects

BEIJING, China: China has said that it was "seriously concerned" by the plans of Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen to meet ...

Biden wants to raise taxes on high-earners to pay for Medicare

WASHINGTON D.C.: The White House has said that as part of its budget proposal, US President Joe Biden aims to ...

In warning to China, Holland restricts semiconductor exports to China

AMSTERDAM, Holland: The government of Holland said it plans to further restrict exports of semiconductor technology to protect its national ...

After oil spill, fouled beaches harming tourism, fishing industry

POLA, Philippines: An oil spill just off the Philippines coastline could prove detrimental for tourism in the Oriental Mindoro province, ...

Biden to host South Korea's Yoon for April 26 state visit

WASHINGTON, D.C.: To celebrate the 70th anniversary of the U.S.-South Korea alliance, U.S. President Joe Biden will host South Korean ...

Tesla hopes to introduce $25,000 electric car

AUSTIN, Texas: Similar to a promise he made in 2020, Tesla Chief Executive Elon Musk said this week that the ...

Silicon Valley Bank collapses, FDIC swoops

WASHINGTON, DC - Global financial markets were stunned on Friday by the collapse of a large Californian-based bank, the second-biggest ...

U.S. stocks and dollar sold off after nonfarm payrolls report

NEW YORK, New York - U.S. stocks and the U.S. dollar fell sharply Friday after the release of the February ...

Pratt & Whitney wins F-35 jet engines contract

EAST HARTFORD, Connecticut: Raytheon Technologies' Pratt and Whitney has announced that it was awarded a $5.2 billion contract to support ...

Nasdaq loses more than 2 percent as stocks take a dive

NEW YORK, New York - Stocks fell sharply on Thursday, ahead of Friday's nonfarm payrolls report. U.S. investors were dismayed ...

