Massachusetts oks expanding sport betting to online platforms

BOSTON, Massachusetts: Just days ahead of next week's start of the NCAA college basketball tournament, sports fans in Massachusetts aged ...

Ex-US congressman faces jail after insider trading conviction

NEW YORK CITY, New York: A former U.S. Congressman, Stephen Buyer, has been found guilty by a New York jury ...

Canada ends imports of aluminum, steel from Russia

OTTAWA, Canada: In a bid to deny Moscow the ability to fund the war against Ukraine, Canada has banned the ...

US judge rejects Biden's 'catch and release' border policy

PENSACOLA, Florida: Agreeing with the state's Republican attorney-general, a federal judge in Florida has ruled that the White House policy ...

S. Korean leader to travel to Japan for meeting on regional issues

SEOUL, South Korea: At Tokyo's invitation, South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol and his wife will visit Japan on March ...

US announces end to Covid travel restrictions on Chinese

WASHINGTON D.C.: The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) said this week that it would end mandatory COVID-19 ...

Boeing begins deliveries of 787 Dreamliners after FAA suspension

WASHINGTON D.C.: The US Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) has given Boeing approval to continue delivering its wide-body 787 Dreamliner. Deliveries ...

Seeking development of new vaccines, Moderna to hire 2000 staff

CAMBRIDGE, Massachusetts: Moderna announced last week that it is preparing to hire some 2,000 employees in 2023 and open new ...

Claiming patent infringements, US bans imports of Peloton, iFit

WASHINGTON D.C.: After a judge decided that they infringed upon Dish Network patents, the US International Trade Commission has banned ...

US businesses layoff 180,000 in Jan-Feb, highest since 2009

WASHINGTON D.C.: According to a report released this week by employment firm Challenger, Gray and Christmas, lay-offs by US companies ...

In first, US court sentences drug exec to jail for selling opioids

NEW YORK CITY, New York: In the first criminal opioid trafficking case against a drug wholesaler and its executives, Laurence ...

In move to leave Russia, Hyundai selling plant to Kazakh company

SEOUL, South Korea: South Korean media has reported that Hyundai Motor is in talks with a Kazakh company for the ...

