West Virginia law sets end to under-16 year old marriages

CHARLESTON, West Virginia: After being amended to prohibit anyone younger than 16 years old from getting married, as well as ...

Massachusetts oks expanding sport betting to online platforms

BOSTON, Massachusetts: Just days ahead of next week's start of the NCAA college basketball tournament, sports fans in Massachusetts aged ...

Ex-US congressman faces jail after insider trading conviction

NEW YORK CITY, New York: A former U.S. Congressman, Stephen Buyer, has been found guilty by a New York jury ...

Canada ends imports of aluminum, steel from Russia

OTTAWA, Canada: In a bid to deny Moscow the ability to fund the war against Ukraine, Canada has banned the ...

US judge rejects Biden's 'catch and release' border policy

PENSACOLA, Florida: Agreeing with the state's Republican attorney-general, a federal judge in Florida has ruled that the White House policy ...

S. Korean leader to travel to Japan for meeting on regional issues

SEOUL, South Korea: At Tokyo's invitation, South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol and his wife will visit Japan on March ...

Business

Section
Wall Street reacts to second big bank failure

NEW YORK, New York - Sliding prices of bank shares kept buyers at bay on Wall Street Monday.The collapse of ...

Interest rates could be hiked again as US hiring jumps by 311,000 jobs

WASHINGTON D.C.: Adding pressure on the Federal Reserve to raise interest rates to curb inflation, in February 311,000 jobs were ...

Boeing begins deliveries of 787 Dreamliners after FAA suspension

WASHINGTON D.C.: The US Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) has given Boeing approval to continue delivering its wide-body 787 Dreamliner. Deliveries ...

Seeking development of new vaccines, Moderna to hire 2000 staff

CAMBRIDGE, Massachusetts: Moderna announced last week that it is preparing to hire some 2,000 employees in 2023 and open new ...

Claiming patent infringements, US bans imports of Peloton, iFit

WASHINGTON D.C.: After a judge decided that they infringed upon Dish Network patents, the US International Trade Commission has banned ...

US businesses layoff 180,000 in Jan-Feb, highest since 2009

WASHINGTON D.C.: According to a report released this week by employment firm Challenger, Gray and Christmas, lay-offs by US companies ...

