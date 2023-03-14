SEOUL, 14th March, 2023 (WAM) -- North Korea fired two short-range ballistic missiles into the sea off its east coast on Tuesday, the latest of several weapons tests as the South and the United States conduct their largest joint military drills in years.

The missiles were fired about 7:40 am (2240 GMT on Monday) from South Hwanghae province, near the country's west coast, and flew about 620 kilometres, Reuters quoted South Korea's Joint Chiefs of Staff (JCS) as saying.

The South Korean military was on high alert and maintaining full readiness posture in close coordination with the United States, the JCS said in a statement.