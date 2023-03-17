Fri, 17 Mar 2023

International

Australia to buy 3 nuclear submarines, says White House

WASHINGTON D.C.: White House national security adviser Jake Sullivan has said that Australia will purchase three Virginia class nuclear-powered submarines, ...

Under pressure to begin oil production, Biden ok's Alaska oil project

WASHINGTON D.C.: Despite a last-minute campaign from opponents, the US Department of Interior said that the Biden administration will approve ...

UK to send more submarine parts to Taiwan, China warns against exports

LONDON, England: Reflecting its increased willingness to support Taiwan, Britain approved a sharp increase in exports of submarine parts and ...

US rules that Ukrainians who entered thru Mexico can extend stay

WASHINGTON D.C.: The Biden administration has announced that Ukrainians who entered in 2022 through the US-Mexico border can renew their ...

Italy says 680,000 migrants coming from Libya; UN says numbers wrong

ROME, Italy: Tommaso Foti, the lower parliamentary house whip for Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni's far-right party, the Brothers of Italy ...

29 African nations send troops for US army training to fight Islamists

ACCRA, Ghana: Amid the spread of extremist violence in West Africa's Sahel region, the US military has launched its annual ...

Business

Facebook expected to fire 10,000 as media companies contract

MENLO PARK, California: As the tech industry prepares for a major economic downturn, Facebook-parent company Meta Platforms has announced that ...

Nasdaq Composite sharply higher at Thursday close

NEW YORK, New York - U.S. stocks rallied Thursday as the Swiss National Bank came to the rescue of Credit ...

Former Silicon Valley Bank customers streaming to large US banks

SAN FRANCISCO, California: Media reports indicate that after the collapse of Silicon Valley Bank, many customers have applied to move ...

New York ends $2 billion LaGuardia airport light-rail train project

NEW YORK CITY, New York: New York Governor Kathy Hochul has announced that after a study found the costs of ...

VW announces it will build battery cell plant in Canada

FRANKFURT, Germany: In an effort to localize its electric vehicle production chain in the region, Volkswagen has announced that it ...

U.S. stocks shaken by concern over European banking sector

NEW YORK, New York - U.S. stocks recovered major losses to finish mixed Wednesday after turmoil on global markets with ...

