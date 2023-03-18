Sat, 18 Mar 2023

Watch latest videos

News RELEASES

Publish news of your business, community or sports group, personnel appointments, major event and more by submitting a news release to North Korea Times.

More Information
56
Cloudy in Statesville

International

Section
US proposes limiting chemicals in drinking water

WASHINGTON D.C.: The US Environmental Protection Agency has announced a proposal for the first-ever national drinking water standard covering six ...

Lahore labeled most polluted city, Chad said to have most pollution

GENEVA, Switzerland: An annual global survey by Swiss air purifier maker IQAir reported that Lahore, Pakistan, was the city with ...

Australia to buy 3 nuclear submarines, says White House

WASHINGTON D.C.: White House national security adviser Jake Sullivan has said that Australia will purchase three Virginia class nuclear-powered submarines, ...

Under pressure to begin oil production, Biden ok's Alaska oil project

WASHINGTON D.C.: Despite a last-minute campaign from opponents, the US Department of Interior said that the Biden administration will approve ...

UK to send more submarine parts to Taiwan, China warns against exports

LONDON, England: Reflecting its increased willingness to support Taiwan, Britain approved a sharp increase in exports of submarine parts and ...

US rules that Ukrainians who entered thru Mexico can extend stay

WASHINGTON D.C.: The Biden administration has announced that Ukrainians who entered in 2022 through the US-Mexico border can renew their ...

Business

Section
First Republic shares dive, U.S. stock markets reel

NEW YORK, New York - A dramatic fall in First Republic Bank' shares, despite a $30 billion lifeline extended to ...

Tyson Foods to close Arkansas, Virginia plants, 1,700 to lose jobs

SPRINGDALE, Arkansas: Tyson Foods said it will close two US chicken plants and lay off some 1,700 employees on 12th ...

Facebook expected to fire 10,000 as media companies contract

MENLO PARK, California: As the tech industry prepares for a major economic downturn, Facebook-parent company Meta Platforms has announced that ...

Nasdaq Composite sharply higher at Thursday close

NEW YORK, New York - U.S. stocks rallied Thursday as the Swiss National Bank came to the rescue of Credit ...

Former Silicon Valley Bank customers streaming to large US banks

SAN FRANCISCO, California: Media reports indicate that after the collapse of Silicon Valley Bank, many customers have applied to move ...

New York ends $2 billion LaGuardia airport light-rail train project

NEW YORK CITY, New York: New York Governor Kathy Hochul has announced that after a study found the costs of ...

Movie Review

Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade (4K UHD)