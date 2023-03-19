Sun, 19 Mar 2023

International

After Chinese balloon flies across US, Senators seek end to incursions

WASHINGTON D.C.: US Senators Mark Kelly, a Democrat, and Ted Budd, a Republican, will introduce legislation this week to help ...

US Senate leader: Federal safety probe needed for freight railroads

WASHINGTON D.C.: US Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer has said that following the East Palestine, Ohio derailment of a Norfolk ...

In rare move, China blocks webcasting of UN North Korea rights meeting

UNITED NATIONS: China has blocked the United States from broadcasting over the internet an informal United Nations Security Council meeting ...

US proposes limiting chemicals in drinking water

WASHINGTON D.C.: The US Environmental Protection Agency has announced a proposal for the first-ever national drinking water standard covering six ...

Lahore labeled most polluted city, Chad said to have most pollution

GENEVA, Switzerland: An annual global survey by Swiss air purifier maker IQAir reported that Lahore, Pakistan, was the city with ...

Australia to buy 3 nuclear submarines, says White House

WASHINGTON D.C.: White House national security adviser Jake Sullivan has said that Australia will purchase three Virginia class nuclear-powered submarines, ...

Business

Russia plans to take over Toyota's St. Petersburg plant, says TASS

MOSCOW, Russia: State run news agency TASS has reported that Russia's Industry and Trade Minister Denis Manturov said that Japanese ...

Washington buoyed by February retail sales growth

WASHINGTON D.C.: According to a report from the US Commerce Department, in February, US retail sales fell moderately, likely the ...

To grow S. Korea's chip industry, Samsung to invest $230 billion

SEOUL, South Korea: In line with the country's efforts to boost its chip industry, South Korea's Samsung Electronics said it ...

First Republic shares dive, U.S. stock markets reel

NEW YORK, New York - A dramatic fall in First Republic Bank' shares, despite a $30 billion lifeline extended to ...

Tyson Foods to close Arkansas, Virginia plants, 1,700 to lose jobs

SPRINGDALE, Arkansas: Tyson Foods said it will close two US chicken plants and lay off some 1,700 employees on 12th ...

Facebook expected to fire 10,000 as media companies contract

MENLO PARK, California: As the tech industry prepares for a major economic downturn, Facebook-parent company Meta Platforms has announced that ...

