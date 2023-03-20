Mon, 20 Mar 2023

Watch latest videos

News RELEASES

Publish news of your business, community or sports group, personnel appointments, major event and more by submitting a news release to North Korea Times.

More Information
39
Fair in Statesville

International

Section
UBS to buy Credit Suisse for fraction of its value, Swiss government to underwrite losses

ZURICH, Switzerland - Depositors will be fully protected, shareholders will have their equity dwarfed, while bond holders will be largely ...

US CDC reports 40% rise in pregnancy deaths during Covid

ATLANTA, Georgia: Data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention released this week showed that in 2021 during the ...

San Francisco area to end installing gas appliances in 2027

SAN FRANCISCO, California: Demands by environmentalists have resulted in the passing of rules in which natural gas-powered furnaces and water ...

US will seek jail sentence for Chinese businessman Guo Wengui

WASHINGTON D.C.: The US government has charged exiled Chinese businessman Guo Wengui with being the mastermind behind a complex conspiracy ...

After Chinese balloon flies across US, Senators seek end to incursions

WASHINGTON D.C.: US Senators Mark Kelly, a Democrat, and Ted Budd, a Republican, will introduce legislation this week to help ...

US Senate leader: Federal safety probe needed for freight railroads

WASHINGTON D.C.: US Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer has said that following the East Palestine, Ohio derailment of a Norfolk ...

Business

Section
UBS to buy Credit Suisse for fraction of its value, Swiss government to underwrite losses

ZURICH, Switzerland - Depositors will be fully protected, shareholders will have their equity dwarfed, while bond holders will be largely ...

SpaceX, Netflix, Boeing join largest US business mission to Vietnam

HANOI, Vietnam: SpaceX, Netflix and Boeing will join what is described as the "biggest-ever" U.S. business mission to meet in ...

After winning Apple contract, Foxconn to build factory in India

TAIPEI, Taiwan: Reuters reported that after winning an order to manufacture wireless AirPods earphones for Apple for the first time, ...

Blocking China's chip industry will raise costs, warns founder of TSMC

TAIPEI, Taiwan: The founder of chip manufacturer TSMC, Morris Chang, said that he supports the efforts of the US to ...

Russia plans to take over Toyota's St. Petersburg plant, says TASS

MOSCOW, Russia: State run news agency TASS has reported that Russia's Industry and Trade Minister Denis Manturov said that Japanese ...

Washington buoyed by February retail sales growth

WASHINGTON D.C.: According to a report from the US Commerce Department, in February, US retail sales fell moderately, likely the ...

Movie Review

Patriot Games