HANOI -- Vietnamese authorities seized roughly 7 tons of ivory in one of the biggest hauls on record as the country steps up its fight against wildlife trafficking, Vietnam News Agency reported on Monday.

This is the largest wildlife trafficking case ever cracked by customs authorities in the northern port city of Hai Phong. (Vietnam-Elephant Ivory-Smuggle)

- - - -

BOGOTA -- A Colombian military helicopter crashed on Sunday, killing four soldiers in Quibdo, the capital city of Choco department, Colombia's President Gustavo Petro said.

"There were no survivors in the plane crash in Quibdo," Petro said on social media, extending condolences to the families of the victims. (Colombia-Helicopter Crash)

- - - -

WASHINGTON -- The City of Miami Beach, in the U.S. state of Florida, issued a state of emergency and a curfew on Sunday after two deadly shootings.

The city said the curfew will be from 11:59 p.m. Sunday local time (0359 GMT Monday) until 6 a.m. Monday (1000 GMT). Officials intend to impose similar additional curfew restrictions from Thursday through next Monday. (US-Florida-Curfew)

- - - -

SEOUL -- The Democratic People's Republic of Korea (DPRK) on Saturday and Sunday conducted a combined tactical drill simulating a nuclear counterattack by the units for the operation of tactical nuclear weapons, the official Korean Central News Agency reported Monday.

Carried out under the tense situation in which a large-scale war drill by the U.S.-South Korean allied forces is underway and U.S. nuclear strategic assets are massively brought to South Korea, the drill also aimed to demonstrate the DPRK's "tougher will to make an actual war response and send a stronger warning to the enemy," said the report. (DPRK-Drill-Nuclear)