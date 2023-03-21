Tue, 21 Mar 2023

International

Wet winter ends three year California drought

WASHINGTON D.C.: The US government has reported that the exceptionally wet winter in California this year will offer relief from ...

German police crackdown on gangs blowing up ATMs in robberies

FRANKFURT, GERMANY: Authorities said that as part of a crackdown on gangs suspected of blowing up ATM machines and stealing ...

German visitor to talk computer chips in Taiwan

BERLIN, Germany: Germany will send a cabinet minister to visit Taiwan next week, at a time when Berlin is reviewing ...

UBS to buy Credit Suisse for fraction of its value, Swiss government to underwrite losses

ZURICH, Switzerland - Depositors will be fully protected, shareholders will have their equity dwarfed, while bond holders will be largely ...

US CDC reports 40% rise in pregnancy deaths during Covid

ATLANTA, Georgia: Data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention released this week showed that in 2021 during the ...

San Francisco area to end installing gas appliances in 2027

SAN FRANCISCO, California: Demands by environmentalists have resulted in the passing of rules in which natural gas-powered furnaces and water ...

Business

Banks rebound lifting U.S. stock markets, Nasdaq gains 45 points

NEW YORK, New York - U.S. stocks rallied on Monday following the weekend buy-in of Credit Suisse by UBS, which ...

US loans $300 billion to banks following closing of SVB bank

WASHINGTON D.C.: The US Federal Reserve Bank has announced that cash-strapped banks throughout the US borrowed some $300 billion during ...

Deloitte agrees to pay $31 mln fine to China after mistakes in audit

BEIJING, China: Following the inability of China Huarong Asset Management Co Ltd to release financial reporting obligations in 2020, China ...

SpaceX, Netflix, Boeing join largest US business mission to Vietnam

HANOI, Vietnam: SpaceX, Netflix and Boeing will join what is described as the "biggest-ever" U.S. business mission to meet in ...

After winning Apple contract, Foxconn to build factory in India

TAIPEI, Taiwan: Reuters reported that after winning an order to manufacture wireless AirPods earphones for Apple for the first time, ...

