Thu, 23 Mar 2023

International

Section
Australian river town reports millions of dead fish

MENINDEE, Australia: After recent floods and hot weather, millions of dead fish have washed up in southeastern Australia, which authorities ...

Idaho to OK death by firing squad when drugs not available

BOISE, Idaho: Under a bill passed by the Idaho Legislature thios with a veto-proof majority, the state will allow firing ...

California joins with drugmaker to manufacture affordable insulin

SACRAMENTO, California: The state of California and generic drug manufacturer Civica have announced a 10-year partnership to produce affordable, state-branded ...

Newly signed Wyoming law outlaws use of abortion pill

CHEYENNE, Wyoming: A Wyoming bill outlawing the use or prescription of medication abortion pills, which was passed by the state's ...

US, states using cloud seeding to generate rain in west

DENVER, Colorado: The Southern Nevada Water Authority has voted to accept a $2.4 million grant from the US Bureau of ...

Wet winter ends three year California drought

WASHINGTON D.C.: The US government has reported that the exceptionally wet winter in California this year will offer relief from ...

Business

Section
U.S. stocks tumble as UK inflation rate spikes to 10.40 percent

NEW YORK, New York - A hike in official U.S. interest rates of 0.25 percent, and a jump in inflation ...

Amazon to cut 9,000 jobs, bringing total layoffs to 27,000

SEATTLE, Washington: In a memo to staff sent this week, Amazon CEO Andy Jassy said the company plans to cut ...

Defective break hose, wiper arm causes Ford recall of 1.5 million cars

DETROIT, Michigan: Due to leaking brake hoses and windshield wiper arms that can break off, Ford is recalling more than ...

Techs jump in widespread U.S. stock markets advance

NEW YORK, New York - Wall Street continued its advance on Tuesday as investors continued to weigh up the health ...

US says citizens not to buy meds in Mexico, many contain fentanyl

WASHINGTON D.C.: The US State Department has issued a travel warning regarding dangerous fake pills sold at pharmacies in Mexico, ...

Mercedes modernizing EV plants in China, Germany, Hungary,

FRANKFURT, Germany: The German Automobilwoche magazine has reported that as part of its efforts to switch to selling electric vehicles ...

Movie Review

Top Gun (4K UHD)