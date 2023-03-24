Fri, 24 Mar 2023

International

Seeking to reduce tensions, ex-Taiwan PM Ma Ying-jeou to visit China

TAIPEI, Taiwan: In an effort to ease tensions between Taiwan and China, former Taiwanese President Ma Ying-jeou will visit Beijing ...

Following kidnapping, Frenchmen, US worker released in Africa

NIAMEY, Niger: Four weeks after US Secretary of State Antony Blinken visited Niger, an American aid worker and a French ...

Ukraine to receive more artillery shells from EU after agreement ok'd

BRUSSELS, Belgium: While chairing a meeting of EU foreign and defense ministers in Brussels this week, European Union (EU) foreign ...

Media reports nine Chinese killed at Africa mine

BANGUI, Central African Republic: Authorities from the Central African Republic have said that nine Chinese nationals were killed and two ...

Australian river town reports millions of dead fish

MENINDEE, Australia: After recent floods and hot weather, millions of dead fish have washed up in southeastern Australia, which authorities ...

Idaho to OK death by firing squad when drugs not available

BOISE, Idaho: Under a bill passed by the Idaho Legislature thios with a veto-proof majority, the state will allow firing ...

Business

U.S. says businesses receiving federal funds cannot work with China

WASHINGTON D.C.: The US Commerce Department has proposed new laws aimed at preventing China and other countries deemed of concern ...

Wall Street gives up early gains to cloe moderately higher

NEW YORK, New York - As concerns over the banking sector eased, U.S. stocks moved moderately higher on Thursday, but ...

Mexico to become EV production hub despite low local demand

MEXICO CITY, Mexico: Amid Tesla's plan to open a $5 billion Gigafactory in the country, Mexico will soon become an ...

France says fishermen must end deaths of dolphins-porpoises in nets

PARIS, France: Amidst the mass deaths of dolphins and porpoises in recent years, France's highest administrative body has ordered the ...

Philippines finds leaking fuel tanker 3 weeks after sinking

MANILA, Philippines: An underwater robot from Japan has located a leaking fuel tanker, MT Princess Empress, which sank off the ...

U.S. stocks tumble as UK inflation rate spikes to 10.40 percent

NEW YORK, New York - A hike in official U.S. interest rates of 0.25 percent, and a jump in inflation ...

The New York Ripper (Lo squartatore di New York) (4K UHD)
New York Ripper