Sat, 25 Mar 2023

Copyright law to be decided by Supreme Court in Jack Daniel's toy case

WASHINGTON D.C.: The US Supreme Court will hear a trademark dispute over a dog toy shaped like a Jack Daniel's ...

Despite promises, girls again barred from schools in Afghanistan

KABUL, Afghanistan: Afghanistan's education ministry has announced that the country's school year has begun, but the United Nations children's agency, ...

Seeking to reduce tensions, ex-Taiwan PM Ma Ying-jeou to visit China

TAIPEI, Taiwan: In an effort to ease tensions between Taiwan and China, former Taiwanese President Ma Ying-jeou will visit Beijing ...

Following kidnapping, Frenchmen, US worker released in Africa

NIAMEY, Niger: Four weeks after US Secretary of State Antony Blinken visited Niger, an American aid worker and a French ...

Ukraine to receive more artillery shells from EU after agreement ok'd

BRUSSELS, Belgium: While chairing a meeting of EU foreign and defense ministers in Brussels this week, European Union (EU) foreign ...

Media reports nine Chinese killed at Africa mine

BANGUI, Central African Republic: Authorities from the Central African Republic have said that nine Chinese nationals were killed and two ...

U.S. stocks defy global gloom, concerns about giant German bank

NEW YORK, New York - Wall Street jumped on Friday, although gains were modest after bank shares in Europe came ...

30,000 teachers' aides, bus drivers, others strike at Calif. schools

LOS ANGELES, California: Some 30,000 education workers in Los Angeles, backed by teachers, went on a three-day strike, canceling school ...

Demand for US flights to Europe jumps 37%, prices also rise

LONDON, England: Despite rising air fares, a potential global economic recession and risks of gridlock at some airports in Europe ...

U.S. says businesses receiving federal funds cannot work with China

WASHINGTON D.C.: The US Commerce Department has proposed new laws aimed at preventing China and other countries deemed of concern ...

Wall Street gives up early gains to cloe moderately higher

NEW YORK, New York - As concerns over the banking sector eased, U.S. stocks moved moderately higher on Thursday, but ...

Mexico to become EV production hub despite low local demand

MEXICO CITY, Mexico: Amid Tesla's plan to open a $5 billion Gigafactory in the country, Mexico will soon become an ...

Sobibor