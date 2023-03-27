Mon, 27 Mar 2023

Latest California storm causes 5 deaths in Bay area

SAN FRANCISCO, California: A new round of extreme winter weather that hit California, also drifted into neighboring Southwest states, with ...

Near-misses causes US to warn airlines, pilots to be on greater alert

WASHINGTON D.C.: After several high-profile near collision incidents, the US Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) has issued a safety alerts to ...

In rare move, Cambodia arrests two for insulting king

PHNOM PENH, Cambodia: Two Cambodian opposition figures--- Yim Sinorn and Hun Kosal--- have been charged under the country's rarely used ...

Deaf student can sue for denial of education, says US Supreme Court

WASHINGTON D.C.: The US Supreme Court has ruled that a deaf student in Michigan can sue his public school district, ...

Following Chinese aggression, four US bases coming to Philippines

MANILA, Philippines: Under a defense agreement with the U.S., four new military bases will be located in various parts of ...

Jump in reporting of new fungus found in US hospitals

WASHINGTON D.C.: The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has reported that infections by the potentially deadly fungus ...

Ford EVs will lose $3 billion pretax in 2023, says officials

DETROIT, Michigan: In a briefing for investors and analysts this week, Ford Motor Co. reported that while its electric vehicle ...

Hundreds of workers to be fired at Walmart's US fulfillment centers

BENTON, Arkansas: Reuters reported that due to a reduction or elimination in evening and weekend shifts, Walmart will lay off ...

Russian car buyers slowly learning to buy Chinese cars

MOSCOW, Russia: As western automakers have left Russia since the start of the Ukraine war, the Chinese have rushed in ...

Tottering Virgin space business receives $200 million from investor

LONDON, England: Reuters has reported that struggling Virgin Orbit, owned by billionaire Richard Branson, is nearing a $200-million investment deal ...

EV charger plants slowing down due to 'Made In America' rules

NEW YORK CITY, New York: To comply with the requirements of the "Made in America" laws, a $7.5 billion federal ...

Financing official: expect more banks to close

LONDON, England: During a Bloomberg conference held in London this week, Luke Ellis, CEO of hedge fund Man Group, said ...

