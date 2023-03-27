Mon, 27 Mar 2023

Focus on Chinese abuse of Uyghurs by US House

WASHINGTON D.C.: A new US Congressional committee focusing on China held its second hearing on the alleged abuses of the ...

Latest California storm causes 5 deaths in Bay area

SAN FRANCISCO, California: A new round of extreme winter weather that hit California, also drifted into neighboring Southwest states, with ...

Near-misses causes US to warn airlines, pilots to be on greater alert

WASHINGTON D.C.: After several high-profile near collision incidents, the US Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) has issued a safety alerts to ...

In rare move, Cambodia arrests two for insulting king

PHNOM PENH, Cambodia: Two Cambodian opposition figures--- Yim Sinorn and Hun Kosal--- have been charged under the country's rarely used ...

Deaf student can sue for denial of education, says US Supreme Court

WASHINGTON D.C.: The US Supreme Court has ruled that a deaf student in Michigan can sue his public school district, ...

Following Chinese aggression, four US bases coming to Philippines

MANILA, Philippines: Under a defense agreement with the U.S., four new military bases will be located in various parts of ...

Closing of SVB Bank causes fall in deposits in small US banks

NEW YORK CITY, New York: Deposits at small U.S. banks throughout the country dropped the most since 2007 after the ...

Ford EVs will lose $3 billion pretax in 2023, says officials

DETROIT, Michigan: In a briefing for investors and analysts this week, Ford Motor Co. reported that while its electric vehicle ...

Hundreds of workers to be fired at Walmart's US fulfillment centers

BENTON, Arkansas: Reuters reported that due to a reduction or elimination in evening and weekend shifts, Walmart will lay off ...

Russian car buyers slowly learning to buy Chinese cars

MOSCOW, Russia: As western automakers have left Russia since the start of the Ukraine war, the Chinese have rushed in ...

Tottering Virgin space business receives $200 million from investor

LONDON, England: Reuters has reported that struggling Virgin Orbit, owned by billionaire Richard Branson, is nearing a $200-million investment deal ...

EV charger plants slowing down due to 'Made In America' rules

NEW YORK CITY, New York: To comply with the requirements of the "Made in America" laws, a $7.5 billion federal ...

Minions: The Rise of Gru (4K UHD)