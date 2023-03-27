Mon, 27 Mar 2023

Watch latest videos

News RELEASES

Publish news of your business, community or sports group, personnel appointments, major event and more by submitting a news release to North Korea Times.

More Information
61
Mostly Cloudy in Statesville

International

Section
Honduras to end diplomatic relations with Taiwan

TEGUCIGALPA, Honduras: In what could signal the end of his country's decades-long relations with Taiwan, Honduran foreign minister Eduardo Enrique ...

Focus on Chinese abuse of Uyghurs by US House

WASHINGTON D.C.: A new US Congressional committee focusing on China held its second hearing on the alleged abuses of the ...

Latest California storm causes 5 deaths in Bay area

SAN FRANCISCO, California: A new round of extreme winter weather that hit California, also drifted into neighboring Southwest states, with ...

Near-misses causes US to warn airlines, pilots to be on greater alert

WASHINGTON D.C.: After several high-profile near collision incidents, the US Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) has issued a safety alerts to ...

In rare move, Cambodia arrests two for insulting king

PHNOM PENH, Cambodia: Two Cambodian opposition figures--- Yim Sinorn and Hun Kosal--- have been charged under the country's rarely used ...

Deaf student can sue for denial of education, says US Supreme Court

WASHINGTON D.C.: The US Supreme Court has ruled that a deaf student in Michigan can sue his public school district, ...

Business

Section
Canada tells Biden it will spend more on Great Lakes water quality

OTTAWA, Canada: After a meeting between Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and US President Joe Biden, Ottawa has pledged to ...

Closing of SVB Bank causes fall in deposits in small US banks

NEW YORK CITY, New York: Deposits at small U.S. banks throughout the country dropped the most since 2007 after the ...

Ford EVs will lose $3 billion pretax in 2023, says officials

DETROIT, Michigan: In a briefing for investors and analysts this week, Ford Motor Co. reported that while its electric vehicle ...

Hundreds of workers to be fired at Walmart's US fulfillment centers

BENTON, Arkansas: Reuters reported that due to a reduction or elimination in evening and weekend shifts, Walmart will lay off ...

Russian car buyers slowly learning to buy Chinese cars

MOSCOW, Russia: As western automakers have left Russia since the start of the Ukraine war, the Chinese have rushed in ...

Tottering Virgin space business receives $200 million from investor

LONDON, England: Reuters has reported that struggling Virgin Orbit, owned by billionaire Richard Branson, is nearing a $200-million investment deal ...

Movie Review

Minions: The Rise of Gru (4K UHD)