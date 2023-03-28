Tue, 28 Mar 2023

Migrants found in hot Texas freight train; two die, 10 hospitalized

UVLADE, Texas: Texas police stopped a Florida-bound freight train this week and discovered two migrants had died in a freight ...

Officials confirm 25 dead in Mississippi tornadoes, dozens injured

ROLLING FORK, Mississippi: A powerful tornado has struck Mississippi, killing at least 25 people, injuring dozens, flattening entire blocks and ...

Honduras to end diplomatic relations with Taiwan

TEGUCIGALPA, Honduras: In what could signal the end of his country's decades-long relations with Taiwan, Honduran foreign minister Eduardo Enrique ...

Focus on Chinese abuse of Uyghurs by US House

WASHINGTON D.C.: A new US Congressional committee focusing on China held its second hearing on the alleged abuses of the ...

Latest California storm causes 5 deaths in Bay area

SAN FRANCISCO, California: A new round of extreme winter weather that hit California, also drifted into neighboring Southwest states, with ...

Near-misses causes US to warn airlines, pilots to be on greater alert

WASHINGTON D.C.: After several high-profile near collision incidents, the US Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) has issued a safety alerts to ...

China economy remains slow as industrial profits down 4% in 2023

BEIJING, California: As the world's second-largest economy is still struggling to fully recover from the long-term effects of COVID-19, most ...

U.S. industrial stocks advance Monday, techs lag

NEW YORK, New York - Bank shares were being bought up on Monday as U.S. industrial stocks kicked the week ...

With eye on travelers, US reduces airline requirements at airports

WASHINGTON D.C.: To address summer airport congestion and low air traffic controller staffing levels, the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) said ...

Canada tells Biden it will spend more on Great Lakes water quality

OTTAWA, Canada: After a meeting between Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and US President Joe Biden, Ottawa has pledged to ...

Closing of SVB Bank causes fall in deposits in small US banks

NEW YORK CITY, New York: Deposits at small U.S. banks throughout the country dropped the most since 2007 after the ...

Ford EVs will lose $3 billion pretax in 2023, says officials

DETROIT, Michigan: In a briefing for investors and analysts this week, Ford Motor Co. reported that while its electric vehicle ...

