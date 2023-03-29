Wed, 29 Mar 2023

Watch latest videos

News RELEASES

Publish news of your business, community or sports group, personnel appointments, major event and more by submitting a news release to North Korea Times.

More Information
52
Light Rain in Statesville

International

Section
In first, US tribal university to offer PhD degree

CROWNPOINT, New Mexico: Navajo Technical University, located on the largest Native American reservation in the US, has become the first ...

Seven dead, ten injured after chocolate factory explodes

WEST READING, Pennsylvania: An explosion occurred at a chocolate factory in Pennsylvania, killing seven people and seeing ten staff members ...

US, Canada looks to close border roads to migrants

OTTAWA, Canada: US President Joe Biden and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau have announced a plan to close a loophole ...

Migrants found in hot Texas freight train; two die, 10 hospitalized

UVLADE, Texas: Texas police stopped a Florida-bound freight train this week and discovered two migrants had died in a freight ...

Officials confirm 25 dead in Mississippi tornadoes, dozens injured

ROLLING FORK, Mississippi: A powerful tornado has struck Mississippi, killing at least 25 people, injuring dozens, flattening entire blocks and ...

Honduras to end diplomatic relations with Taiwan

TEGUCIGALPA, Honduras: In what could signal the end of his country's decades-long relations with Taiwan, Honduran foreign minister Eduardo Enrique ...

Business

Section
Higher bond yields dent U.S. stock markets

NEW YORK, New York - U.S. stocks lipped on Tuesday as bond yields rose in the aftermath of the easing ...

Eli Lilly announces new plant in Ireland; Limerick site to employ 300

DUBLIN, Ireland: US pharmaceutical giant Eli Lilly has said it will build a $1bn medicine manufacturing site in Limerick. Lily ...

Violent pitching on business jet kills passenger over New England

WASHINGTON D.C.: The US National Transportation Safety Board has said that after an automated cockpit warning that switched off a ...

China economy remains slow as industrial profits down 4% in 2023

BEIJING, California: As the world's second-largest economy is still struggling to fully recover from the long-term effects of COVID-19, most ...

U.S. industrial stocks advance Monday, techs lag

NEW YORK, New York - Bank shares were being bought up on Monday as U.S. industrial stocks kicked the week ...

With eye on travelers, US reduces airline requirements at airports

WASHINGTON D.C.: To address summer airport congestion and low air traffic controller staffing levels, the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) said ...

Movie Review

Filibus: The Mysterious Air Pirate (Filibus, il misterioso pirata dellaria)