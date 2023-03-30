Thu, 30 Mar 2023

International

Trying to avoid general call-up, Russia offering men cash to join army

MOSCOW, Russia: A new campaign has begun across Russia to attract badly needed recruits to replenish its troop numbers for ...

Security concerns behind proposed US ban of TikTok

WASHINGTON D.C.: US House of Representatives Speaker Kevin McCarthy has said that lawmakers will move forward on legislation aimed at ...

In first, US tribal university to offer PhD degree

CROWNPOINT, New Mexico: Navajo Technical University, located on the largest Native American reservation in the US, has become the first ...

Seven dead, ten injured after chocolate factory explodes

WEST READING, Pennsylvania: An explosion occurred at a chocolate factory in Pennsylvania, killing seven people and seeing ten staff members ...

US, Canada looks to close border roads to migrants

OTTAWA, Canada: US President Joe Biden and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau have announced a plan to close a loophole ...

Migrants found in hot Texas freight train; two die, 10 hospitalized

UVLADE, Texas: Texas police stopped a Florida-bound freight train this week and discovered two migrants had died in a freight ...

Business

Section
U.S. stocks rise sharply, Nasdaq Composite surges 210 points

NEW YORK, New York - U.S. stocks and the dollar made solid gains on Wednesday as banking sector fears continued ...

Twitter: Parts of source code leaked online

NEW YORK CITY, New York: In a legal filing, Twitter announced that parts of its source code - the fundamental ...

New Jersey bank said to be first choice to buy Silicon Valley Bank

NEW YORK CITY, New York: Bloomberg News has reported that New Jersey-based Valley National Bancorp is bidding to purchase Silicon ...

Higher bond yields dent U.S. stock markets

NEW YORK, New York - U.S. stocks lipped on Tuesday as bond yields rose in the aftermath of the easing ...

Eli Lilly announces new plant in Ireland; Limerick site to employ 300

DUBLIN, Ireland: US pharmaceutical giant Eli Lilly has said it will build a $1bn medicine manufacturing site in Limerick. Lily ...

Violent pitching on business jet kills passenger over New England

WASHINGTON D.C.: The US National Transportation Safety Board has said that after an automated cockpit warning that switched off a ...

Movie Review

Chimes at Midnight (aka Falstaff)