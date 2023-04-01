Sat, 01 Apr 2023

More Information
International

In aftermath of war in Iraq, perpetrators still not held accountable

In Warsaw last February, President Joe Biden condemned the lawless Russian invasion of Ukraine: "The idea that over 100,000 forces ...

Chinese aggression causes Japan, US, Philippines to begin security talks

TOKYO, Japan: Fears over intensifying Chinese military activity directed towards Taiwan could escalate into war have prompted Japan, the United ...

After opening ties with Beijing, Honduras tells Taiwan to leave

TEGUCIGALPA, Honduras: After Honduran President Xiomara Castro severed ties with Taiwan in favor of China to gain more investment and ...

Former President Trump to face criminal charges

NEW YORK, New York - A Manhattan grand jury has indicted Former U.S. President Donald Trump for his role in ...

Six young people dead in Tennessee freeway collision

MEMPHIS, Tennessee: Tennessee authorities are slowly releasing information about a weekend car crash on a freeway that killed six young ...

180 Rohingya Muslim refugees land boat in Indonesia's Aceh

JAKARTA, Indonesia: Officials from Indonesia's Aceh province said that more than 180 Rohingya Muslims landed this week by boat, in ...

Business

Nasdaq Composite leads U.S. stock markets higher, gains 208 point

NEW YORK, New York - U.S. stocks finished the third quarter with a bang on Friday. Despite a volatile start, ...

Apple to disrupt fintech with 'Apple Pay Later' consumer service

CUPERTINO, California: In a move aimed at disrupting the fintech sector dominated by Affirm Holdings and Sweden's Klarna, this week ...

After business slowdown, Disney moves forward in firing 7,000 staff

BURBANK, California: Walt Disney has begun its planned lay off of 7,000 staff, which was announced earlier this year.A letter ...

China's 'Belt and Road' program has cost $240 billion, says study

NEW YORK CITY, New York: A study published this week reported that China spent $240 billion between 2008 and 2021 ...

Techs lead American stock markets higher

NEW YORK, New York - U.S. stocks posted a decent rally on Thursday with all the major indices making good ...

Brain implant company Neuralink weighs human trials

FREMONT, California: Neuralink, Elon Musk's brain implant company, has approached the Barrow Neurological Institute, one of the largest US neurosurgery ...

Movie Review

