Sun, 02 Apr 2023

Watch latest videos

News RELEASES

Publish news of your business, community or sports group, personnel appointments, major event and more by submitting a news release to North Korea Times.

More Information
69
Cloudy in Statesville

International

Section
US lawmakers look to prevent violent passengers from flying

WASHINGTON D.C.: After a series of high-profile incidents aboard US aircraft, several bipartisan lawmakers will again push for legislation to ...

China sends ship to violate Vietnam economic zone waters

HANOI, Vietnam: Tensions were again increasing off the coast of Vietnam as Hanoi ordered its navy to shadow a Chinese ...

In aftermath of war in Iraq, perpetrators still not held accountable

In Warsaw last February, President Joe Biden condemned the lawless Russian invasion of Ukraine: "The idea that over 100,000 forces ...

Chinese aggression causes Japan, US, Philippines to begin security talks

TOKYO, Japan: Fears over intensifying Chinese military activity directed towards Taiwan could escalate into war have prompted Japan, the United ...

After opening ties with Beijing, Honduras tells Taiwan to leave

TEGUCIGALPA, Honduras: After Honduran President Xiomara Castro severed ties with Taiwan in favor of China to gain more investment and ...

Former President Trump to face criminal charges

NEW YORK, New York - A Manhattan grand jury has indicted Former U.S. President Donald Trump for his role in ...

Business

Section
US cities suing Hyundai, Kia over lack of anti-theft devices

ST LOUIS, Missouri: The latest in a number of US cities to take action, St. Louis, Missouri, said this week ...

Bank of Ireland interest rate up 0.5% following Europe rate increases

DUBLIN, Ireland: Bank of Ireland has announced that it has raised fixed mortgage rates following a cumulative 3.5 percent rate ...

Nasdaq Composite leads U.S. stock markets higher, gains 208 point

NEW YORK, New York - U.S. stocks finished the third quarter with a bang on Friday. Despite a volatile start, ...

Apple to disrupt fintech with 'Apple Pay Later' consumer service

CUPERTINO, California: In a move aimed at disrupting the fintech sector dominated by Affirm Holdings and Sweden's Klarna, this week ...

After business slowdown, Disney moves forward in firing 7,000 staff

BURBANK, California: Walt Disney has begun its planned lay off of 7,000 staff, which was announced earlier this year.A letter ...

China's 'Belt and Road' program has cost $240 billion, says study

NEW YORK CITY, New York: A study published this week reported that China spent $240 billion between 2008 and 2021 ...

Movie Review

Eaten Alive
Eaten Alive [DVD]