Mon, 03 Apr 2023

Watch latest videos

News RELEASES

Publish news of your business, community or sports group, personnel appointments, major event and more by submitting a news release to North Korea Times.

More Information
56
Fair in Statesville

International

Section
Fourth quarter profit of $7 million to help sale of Manchester United

MANCHESTER, England: Due to higher commercial revenues and lower wages, English Premier League club Manchester United said this week that ...

Humza Yousaf, first Muslem leader of western country, to lead Scotland

EDINBURGH, Scotland: Humza Yousaf, the first Muslim to lead a democratic western European nation, was sworn in as Scotland's new ...

Officials warn that supply shortages still haunt US planning

WASHINGTON D.C.: Potentially hampering US efforts to arm Ukraine against Russia's invasion, rebuild local infrastructure and boost production, manufacturers of ...

US lawmakers look to prevent violent passengers from flying

WASHINGTON D.C.: After a series of high-profile incidents aboard US aircraft, several bipartisan lawmakers will again push for legislation to ...

China sends ship to violate Vietnam economic zone waters

HANOI, Vietnam: Tensions were again increasing off the coast of Vietnam as Hanoi ordered its navy to shadow a Chinese ...

In aftermath of war in Iraq, perpetrators still not held accountable

In Warsaw last February, President Joe Biden condemned the lawless Russian invasion of Ukraine: "The idea that over 100,000 forces ...

Business

Section
As supply chain problems ease, UK assembles 13.1% more autos

LONDON, England: As supply chain disruptions eased and output picked up in domestic and overseas markets, British car production rose ...

Germans pull money from foreign banks, fears financial crisis

BERLIN, Germany: Reuters has reported that despite potentially higher interest rates, Germans are placing fewer deposits abroad, due to fears ...

To prevent embargoes, US and Japan agree on access to battery minerals

WASHINGTON D.C.: The US and Japan have signed a trade memo on electric vehicle (EV) battery minerals.US Trade Representative Katherine ...

US cities suing Hyundai, Kia over lack of anti-theft devices

ST LOUIS, Missouri: The latest in a number of US cities to take action, St. Louis, Missouri, said this week ...

Bank of Ireland interest rate up 0.5% following Europe rate increases

DUBLIN, Ireland: Bank of Ireland has announced that it has raised fixed mortgage rates following a cumulative 3.5 percent rate ...

Nasdaq Composite leads U.S. stock markets higher, gains 208 point

NEW YORK, New York - U.S. stocks finished the third quarter with a bang on Friday. Despite a volatile start, ...

Movie Review

Passengers