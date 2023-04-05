Wed, 05 Apr 2023

News RELEASES

International

Japan-China Foreign Ministers meet amidst rising tensions

BEIJING, China: During his talks with Chinese Foreign Minister Qin Gang, Japan's Foreign Minister Yoshimasa Hayashi has demanded the early ...

US approves California plan to remove half of diesel trucks by 2035

WASHINGTON D.C.: The US Environmental Protection Agency has announced that it had approved California's plan requiring heavy-duty trucks to produce ...

Obesity surged in US military during Covid, says just released report

WASHINGTON D.C.: New research found that during the COVID-19 pandemic, obesity in the US military surged, with the Army recording ...

US seeks damages against railroad following Ohio derailment

WASHINGTON D.C.: After the derailment of a freight train in Ohio in early February, the US Justice Department is suing ...

Pew Research says fewer Americans attending church after Covid

CHICAGO, Illinois: A report by the Pew Research Center found that following the COVID-19 pandemic, in-person church attendance was slightly ...

After some success, anti-obesity drug might be added to WHO drug list

GENEVA, Switzerland: Reuters reported that for the first time, the United Nations' World Health Organization is considering adding drugs that ...

Business

US, four states sue to block merger of JetBlue, Spirit Airways

WASHINGTON D.C.: Last week, California, Maryland, New Jersey, and North Carolina joined a US Department of Justice lawsuit filed on ...

Air India owner Tata moves forward with more routes, new aircraft

NEW DELHI, India: Under the Tata Group conglomerate which regained control of Air India in 2022, the airline is planning ...

U.S. stocks and dollar slide as oil prices bite

NEW YORK, New York - Continuing concern over rising oil prices due to planned production cuts by OEC producing countries ...

Amidst trade war, Tesla delivered 430,000 cars in first quarter

AUSTIN, Texas: Electric vehicle maker Tesla is expected to report record sales this week, driven by cheaper prices, US subsidies ...

Increased wages, benefits in new contract for United ground workers

CHICAGO, IL: Scott Kirby, CEO of United Airlines, has announced that the airline and a workers union have agreed in ...

Still under cloud, Huawei, other automakers, join to assemble Aito EVs

BEIJING, China: Richard Yu, Huawei's Smart Car CEO, has said that to expand its presence in the auto industry, the ...

