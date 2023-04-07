Fri, 07 Apr 2023

News RELEASES

International

Section
After 12 years, some residents near Fukushima nuclear plant return

TOKYO, Japan: Japan's Prime Minister Fumio Kishida joined a ceremony this week marking the reopening of sections of Tomioka, a ...

US allocates $300 million to build first Alzheimer's database

WASHINGTON D.C.: The US National Institute on Aging, part of the government's National Institutes of Health, will provide six year's ...

Italy bans ChatGPT; Minister calls action excessive

ROME, Italy: Matteo Salvini, Italy's deputy prime minister and transport minister, said an earlier decision by the government's Data Protection ...

Japan-China Foreign Ministers meet amidst rising tensions

BEIJING, China: During his talks with Chinese Foreign Minister Qin Gang, Japan's Foreign Minister Yoshimasa Hayashi has demanded the early ...

US approves California plan to remove half of diesel trucks by 2035

WASHINGTON D.C.: The US Environmental Protection Agency has announced that it had approved California's plan requiring heavy-duty trucks to produce ...

Obesity surged in US military during Covid, says just released report

WASHINGTON D.C.: New research found that during the COVID-19 pandemic, obesity in the US military surged, with the Army recording ...

Business

Section
US manufacturing drops to three-year low

WASHINGTON D.C.: In March, US manufacturing dropped to its lowest level in nearly three years amid declining new orders, with ...

Britain, building post-Brexit ties, to join trans-Pacific trade pact

LONDON, England: In a move described as the largest trade deal since Brexit, Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said Britain had ...

Nasdaq Composite drops more than one percent Wednesday, Dow jumps

NEW YORK, New York - The euphoria that sent U.S. stocks higher earlier the week was nowhere to be seen ...

California rules seek to phase out use of diesel trucks

WASHINGTON D.C.: The US Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) has approved California's plan to phase out a wide range of diesel-powered ...

US, four states sue to block merger of JetBlue, Spirit Airways

WASHINGTON D.C.: Last week, California, Maryland, New Jersey, and North Carolina joined a US Department of Justice lawsuit filed on ...

Air India owner Tata moves forward with more routes, new aircraft

NEW DELHI, India: Under the Tata Group conglomerate which regained control of Air India in 2022, the airline is planning ...

Movie Review

Downsizing