SEOUL, South Korea: The defense ministry in Seoul said this week that the naval forces of South Korea, the U.S. and Japan have begun a two-day anti-submarine exercise aimed at countering North Korea's nuclear and missile threats.



The drills will take place off Jeju island on South Korea's southeast coast, and will involve a US carrier strike group led by the USS Nimitz.



The ministry said that a mobile anti-submarine warfare training target will be used to improve the capabilities needed to detect, track and destroy North Korean underwater threats.



Speaking to reporters, Hirokazu Matsuno, Japan's top government spokesperson, said, "The drills aim to promote trilateral cooperation to deal with regional security concerns, protect our shared security and prosperity and show the three countries' commitment to strengthening the rule-based international order."



In response, Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson Mao Ning said, "The drills conducted by some countries around the peninsula are the main reason for the high tensions on the Korean peninsula. Relevant parties should create favorable conditions for the resumption of dialogue."



After the unprecedented number of missile tests conducted by North Korea, the three countries held joint anti-submarine drills in September 2022, the first time in five years.