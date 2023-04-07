Get a daily dose of North Korea Times news through our daily email, its complimentary and keeps you fully up to date with world and business news as well.
TOKYO, Japan: Japan's Prime Minister Fumio Kishida joined a ceremony this week marking the reopening of sections of Tomioka, a ...
WASHINGTON D.C.: The US National Institute on Aging, part of the government's National Institutes of Health, will provide six year's ...
ROME, Italy: Matteo Salvini, Italy's deputy prime minister and transport minister, said an earlier decision by the government's Data Protection ...
BEIJING, China: During his talks with Chinese Foreign Minister Qin Gang, Japan's Foreign Minister Yoshimasa Hayashi has demanded the early ...
WASHINGTON D.C.: The US Environmental Protection Agency has announced that it had approved California's plan requiring heavy-duty trucks to produce ...
WASHINGTON D.C.: New research found that during the COVID-19 pandemic, obesity in the US military surged, with the Army recording ...
WASHINGTON D.C.: In March, US manufacturing dropped to its lowest level in nearly three years amid declining new orders, with ...
LONDON, England: In a move described as the largest trade deal since Brexit, Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said Britain had ...
NEW YORK, New York - The euphoria that sent U.S. stocks higher earlier the week was nowhere to be seen ...
WASHINGTON D.C.: The US Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) has approved California's plan to phase out a wide range of diesel-powered ...
WASHINGTON D.C.: Last week, California, Maryland, New Jersey, and North Carolina joined a US Department of Justice lawsuit filed on ...
NEW DELHI, India: Under the Tata Group conglomerate which regained control of Air India in 2022, the airline is planning ...