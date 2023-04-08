Get a daily dose of North Korea Times news through our daily email, its complimentary and keeps you fully up to date with world and business news as well.
Publish news of your business, community or sports group, personnel appointments, major event and more by submitting a news release to North Korea Times.More Information
CANBERRA, Australia: Australia has banned the Chinese-owned video app TikTok from all federal government-owned devices due security concerns, becoming the ...
TALLAHASSEE, Florida: Florida's Republican-controlled Senate has banned most abortions after six weeks of pregnancy.Despite Florida's current law banning abortions after ...
KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia: Malaysia's parliament has abolished the country's mandatory death penalty, reduced the number of offenses punishable by death, ...
WASHINGTON D.C.: The office of US House Speaker Kevin McCarthy hosted Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen in California this week.The announcement ...
SEOUL, South Korea: The defense ministry in Seoul said this week that the naval forces of South Korea, the U.S. ...
TOKYO, Japan: Japan's Prime Minister Fumio Kishida joined a ceremony this week marking the reopening of sections of Tomioka, a ...
MENLO PARK, California: Facebook-owner Meta has released an artificial intelligence model, the Segment Anything Model (SAM), which can identify individual ...
WASHINGTON D.C.: In welcome news for the Federal Reserve Bank, which is considering whether to halt its cycle of interest ...
WASHINGTON D.C.: The US Army has awarded Lockheed Martin Corp a multi-year production contract for Joint-Air-to-Ground Missiles, and HELLFIRE missiles ...
WASHINGTON D.C.: The US National Highway Traffic Safety Administration has said that owners of 143,000 Volkswagen Atlas SUVs that were ...
NEW YORK, New York - Tech stocks made some ground on Thursday, ahead of the long holiday weekend to celebrate ...
WASHINGTON D.C.: In March, US manufacturing dropped to its lowest level in nearly three years amid declining new orders, with ...