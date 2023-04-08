Sat, 08 Apr 2023

Running from fraud trial, former chief aide to Maryland governor dies

WASHINGTON D.C.: The Washington Post has reported that after a confrontation with the FBI, Roy McGrath, the fugitive former aide ...

Australia joins countries in banning TikTok on government devices

CANBERRA, Australia: Australia has banned the Chinese-owned video app TikTok from all federal government-owned devices due security concerns, becoming the ...

Florida governor expected to sign law banning abortion after six weeks

TALLAHASSEE, Florida: Florida's Republican-controlled Senate has banned most abortions after six weeks of pregnancy.Despite Florida's current law banning abortions after ...

Death penalty, harsh prison sentences abolished in Malaysia

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia: Malaysia's parliament has abolished the country's mandatory death penalty, reduced the number of offenses punishable by death, ...

US House speaker McCarthy hosts Taiwan's chief in California

WASHINGTON D.C.: The office of US House Speaker Kevin McCarthy hosted Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen in California this week.The announcement ...

With eye on N. Korea, US-S. Korea-Japan hold anti-submarine drills

SEOUL, South Korea: The defense ministry in Seoul said this week that the naval forces of South Korea, the U.S. ...

New US rules to cut EV credits from $7,500 to $3,750 on most models

DETROIT, Michigan: Ford and Chrysler-parent Stellantis have said that after new US Treasury rules take effect on 18th April, most ...

Meta says its new AI can identify objects within pictures

MENLO PARK, California: Facebook-owner Meta has released an artificial intelligence model, the Segment Anything Model (SAM), which can identify individual ...

US reports job openings fall, officials hopeful about rate increases

WASHINGTON D.C.: In welcome news for the Federal Reserve Bank, which is considering whether to halt its cycle of interest ...

US Army says Lockheed to receive $4.5 billion missile contract

WASHINGTON D.C.: The US Army has awarded Lockheed Martin Corp a multi-year production contract for Joint-Air-to-Ground Missiles, and HELLFIRE missiles ...

US works with VW to repair air bags not deploying

WASHINGTON D.C.: The US National Highway Traffic Safety Administration has said that owners of 143,000 Volkswagen Atlas SUVs that were ...

Nasdaq Composite adds 91 points in lacklustre pre-holiday trading

NEW YORK, New York - Tech stocks made some ground on Thursday, ahead of the long holiday weekend to celebrate ...

