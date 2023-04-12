Wed, 12 Apr 2023

Watch latest videos

News RELEASES

Publish news of your business, community or sports group, personnel appointments, major event and more by submitting a news release to North Korea Times.

More Information
46
Fair in Statesville

International

Section
Warning China, Malaysia says will protect its sovereignty at sea

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia: Malaysia said this week that it remains committed to protecting free access to the South China Sea, ...

US, Vietnam to discuss joint interests, China in Hanoi meetings

HANOI, Vietnam: In a bid to raise the level of its relations with Vietnam, U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken ...

Collapse of Marseille building sees 6 dead, 2 missing

MARSEILLE, France: A building exploded and collapsed over the weekend near the port of Marseille, leaving six people dead and ...

Thousands of UK doctors set to strike over low pay

LONDON, England: A UK National Health Service official has said that a quarter-million medical appointments could be postponed next week ...

Foreign interference continues, warns New Zealand intelligence

WELLINGTON, New Zealand: In its annual report that covers the year ending June 2022, New Zealand Security Intelligence Service says ...

Trump could be jailed for up to 4 years, but lesser penalties could apply

NEW YORK, New York - Former President Donald Trump's indictment in New York last week is dividing both lawyers and ...

Business

Section
To dry up funds for N. Korea, US, Japan, S. Korea urge ban on workers

SEOUL, South Korea: The US, South Korea and Japan have called for further international efforts to ban North Koreans from ...

U.S. stocks end mixed as investors await latest CPI reading

NEW YORK, New York - Stocks were mixed on American markets Tuesday as investors awaited the latest CPI reading, which ...

Tesla drop in new car prices causes 32% jump in used cars

WASHINGTON, D.C.: As new electric vehicle prices dropped due to aggressive price reductions by Tesla, used electric vehicle sales in ...

Airbus falls short in Q1 with delivery of 127 jets

PARIS, France: Airbus reported delivering only 127 jets in the first quarter of 2023, an 11 percent drop from earlier ...

In about face, new Toyota leadership developing electric vehicles

TOKYO, Japan: In an about face, Toyota has announced that it will introduce 10 new battery-powered models and target sales ...

U.S. stocks have mixed opening to week, Nasdaq Composite dips 4 points

NEW YORK, New York - U.S. stocks were mixed at the close on Monday in light trading, with many global ...

Movie Review

Ready or Not