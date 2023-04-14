ABUJA -- At least three persons were killed and seven others injured following a road mishap Thursday in Nigeria's southwestern state of Ogun, a traffic police official said.

Florence Okpe, a spokesperson for the Federal Road Safety Corps in Ogun, told reporters at the scene of the incident along the Abeokuta-Lagos expressway that it was due to speeding and flouting of traffic rules. (Nigeria-Road Accident-Casualty)

- - - -

TEHRAN -- At least three people were killed in flash floods in western Iran over the past 24 hours, Iranian Students' News Agency reported on Thursday.

The victims were from the provinces of West Azarbaijan, Ilam and Qazvin, Morteza Moradipour, deputy head for operations at Iran's Relief and Rescue Organization, was quoted as saying.

Moradipour blamed heavy rainfall for the floods, stressing that rescue teams were ready to set up temporary camps to accommodate the flood-hit people. (Iran-Floods-Death)

- - - -

NEW YORK -- The Democratic People's Republic of Korea (DPRK) test-fired a new-type intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM), Hwasongpho-18, on Thursday local time, the Korean Central News Agency reported Friday.

Kim Jong Un, general secretary of the Workers' Party of Korea and president of the State Affairs of the DPRK, "guided the first test-fire of the new-type ICBM on the spot," according to the report. (DPRK-ICBM Test Fire)

- - - -

ISLAMABAD -- At least four people were killed, three others injured and several went missing in a traffic accident in Pakistan's northwest Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, police said.

The accident happened in Upper Kohistan area where a passenger van fell into a ravine on Thursday night, police told media. (Pakistan-Road Accident-Casualty)