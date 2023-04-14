Fri, 14 Apr 2023

International

Section
Two years in prison for US man who shined laser into jet cockpit

MADISON, Wisconsin: A federal judge in Wisconsin has sentenced a Minnesota man, James Link, to two years in prison for ...

Italy Coast Guard goes to aid of 1,200 migrants in boats off coast

MILAN, Italy: The Italian coastguard announced this week that it was carrying out operations to rescue two boats carrying 1,200 ...

Chinese Christians detained in Thailand, freed to travel to US

BANGKOK, Thailand: More than 60 asylum-seeking members of a Chinese Christian church, the Shenzhen Holy Reformed Church, also known as ...

Estonian PM Kallas, in office since 2021, to form new government

TALLINN, Estonia: Estonian Prime Minister Kaja Kallas has announced that her center-right Reform Party, along with two other parties, will ...

US prosecutor from Nuremberg, Ben Ferencz, dead at 103

BOYNTON BEACH, Florida: The last living prosecutor from the World War II Nuremberg trials, Ben Ferencz, has died at the ...

Warning China, Malaysia says will protect its sovereignty at sea

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia: Malaysia said this week that it remains committed to protecting free access to the South China Sea, ...

Business

Section
Continuing upward spiral as US first class stamp jumps to 66 cents

WASHINGTON D.C.: The United States Postal Service (USPS) gas said that it will seek approval to increase the price of ...

U.S. dollar weakens sharply, stock markets surge as PPI falls

NEW YORK, New York - The U.S. dollar was hammered Thursday while stocks surged after another report indicating inflation may ...

Report: Apple considers anti-trust actions against Apple

PARIS, France: As a result of complaints about the changes made by iPhone manufacturer Apple regarding its app tracking policies ...

To fight alcohol abuse, litter, Boston hopes to ban small bottles

BOSTON, Massachusetts: To address the issues of alcohol abuse and excessive litter, Boston City Councilor Ricardo Arroyo has proposed a ...

Early gains evaporate on U.S. stock markets despite lower CPI

NEW YORK, New York - A lower CPI reading than expected boosted U.S. stocks early on Wednesday; however, by the ...

Japan to reset space plans after Virgin Orbit bankruptcy

TOKYO, Japan: In a blow to Japan's hopes of building a domestic space industry, Virgin Orbit Holdings has filed for ...

Movie Review

The Lodge
Lodge