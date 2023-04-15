Sat, 15 Apr 2023

Watch latest videos

News RELEASES

Publish news of your business, community or sports group, personnel appointments, major event and more by submitting a news release to North Korea Times.

More Information
64
Light Rain in Statesville

International

Section
China lashes out at US after navy travels through south China Seas

TAIPEI, Taiwan: As part of a freedom of navigation mission, a US Navy destroyer sailed near a man-made Chinese controlled ...

Six skiers reported killed in avalanche in French alps

PARIS, France: French authorities have said that rescuers found a sixth body, after an avalanche struck southwest of Mont Blanc ...

Two years in prison for US man who shined laser into jet cockpit

MADISON, Wisconsin: A federal judge in Wisconsin has sentenced a Minnesota man, James Link, to two years in prison for ...

Italy Coast Guard goes to aid of 1,200 migrants in boats off coast

MILAN, Italy: The Italian coastguard announced this week that it was carrying out operations to rescue two boats carrying 1,200 ...

Chinese Christians detained in Thailand, freed to travel to US

BANGKOK, Thailand: More than 60 asylum-seeking members of a Chinese Christian church, the Shenzhen Holy Reformed Church, also known as ...

Estonian PM Kallas, in office since 2021, to form new government

TALLINN, Estonia: Estonian Prime Minister Kaja Kallas has announced that her center-right Reform Party, along with two other parties, will ...

Business

Section
Dismal end of week for U.S. stock markets

NEW YORK, New York - U.S. stocks traded lower Friday as investors fretted about another Fed rate hike. Bank stocks ...

Home solar installs expected to slow as California reduces subsidies

LOS ANGELES, California: With California reducing its subsidy for solar panel owners over the coming days, US residential solar installers ...

Continuing upward spiral as US first class stamp jumps to 66 cents

WASHINGTON D.C.: The United States Postal Service (USPS) gas said that it will seek approval to increase the price of ...

U.S. dollar weakens sharply, stock markets surge as PPI falls

NEW YORK, New York - The U.S. dollar was hammered Thursday while stocks surged after another report indicating inflation may ...

Report: Apple considers anti-trust actions against Apple

PARIS, France: As a result of complaints about the changes made by iPhone manufacturer Apple regarding its app tracking policies ...

To fight alcohol abuse, litter, Boston hopes to ban small bottles

BOSTON, Massachusetts: To address the issues of alcohol abuse and excessive litter, Boston City Councilor Ricardo Arroyo has proposed a ...

Movie Review

The Lodge
Lodge