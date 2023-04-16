Sun, 16 Apr 2023

Watch latest videos

News RELEASES

Publish news of your business, community or sports group, personnel appointments, major event and more by submitting a news release to North Korea Times.

More Information
63
Mostly Cloudy in Statesville

International

Section
China signals public with jailing of two human rights lawyers

BEIJING, China: In the latest in President Xi Jinping's crackdown on civil society, a court in China has sentenced two ...

Beijing citizens on alert due to air pollution, sand storms

BEIJING, China: As Beijing continues to see constant air pollution, thick unseasonal sandstorms are expected to hit the capital and ...

China lashes out at US after navy travels through south China Seas

TAIPEI, Taiwan: As part of a freedom of navigation mission, a US Navy destroyer sailed near a man-made Chinese controlled ...

Six skiers reported killed in avalanche in French alps

PARIS, France: French authorities have said that rescuers found a sixth body, after an avalanche struck southwest of Mont Blanc ...

Two years in prison for US man who shined laser into jet cockpit

MADISON, Wisconsin: A federal judge in Wisconsin has sentenced a Minnesota man, James Link, to two years in prison for ...

Italy Coast Guard goes to aid of 1,200 migrants in boats off coast

MILAN, Italy: The Italian coastguard announced this week that it was carrying out operations to rescue two boats carrying 1,200 ...

Business

Section
SpaceX Starship's first launch expected in late April

HAWTHORNE, California: After stating that it was ready for launch and "awaiting regulatory approval," this week SpaceX CEO Elon Musk ...

Founder of investment firm Infinity Q gets 15 years in jail for fraud

NEW YORK CITY, New York: US Attorney Damian Williams has announced that the founder of New York investment firm Infinity ...

Dismal end of week for U.S. stock markets

NEW YORK, New York - U.S. stocks traded lower Friday as investors fretted about another Fed rate hike. Bank stocks ...

Home solar installs expected to slow as California reduces subsidies

LOS ANGELES, California: With California reducing its subsidy for solar panel owners over the coming days, US residential solar installers ...

Continuing upward spiral as US first class stamp jumps to 66 cents

WASHINGTON D.C.: The United States Postal Service (USPS) gas said that it will seek approval to increase the price of ...

U.S. dollar weakens sharply, stock markets surge as PPI falls

NEW YORK, New York - The U.S. dollar was hammered Thursday while stocks surged after another report indicating inflation may ...

Movie Review

Florence Foster Jenkins