US says it is working to bring two Americans home from Russian jails

WASHINGTON, D.C.: Pledging to bring back home the two Americans detained by Russia, Roger Carstens, a U.S. special presidential envoy, ...

Oklahoma turns down application for Catholic charter school

TULSA, Oklahoma: On April 11, an Oklahoma school board unanimously rejected an application from the Roman Catholic Church to create ...

Fearing new Covid viruses, US to spend $5 billion on vaccines

WASHINGTON D.C.: The Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) and the Biden administration have said that the US government ...

China signals public with jailing of two human rights lawyers

BEIJING, China: In the latest in President Xi Jinping's crackdown on civil society, a court in China has sentenced two ...

Beijing citizens on alert due to air pollution, sand storms

BEIJING, China: As Beijing continues to see constant air pollution, thick unseasonal sandstorms are expected to hit the capital and ...

China lashes out at US after navy travels through south China Seas

TAIPEI, Taiwan: As part of a freedom of navigation mission, a US Navy destroyer sailed near a man-made Chinese controlled ...

Senior staff at JPMorgan told to return to offices full time

NEW YORK CITY, New York: Reuters has reported that in a memo, JPMorgan Chase & Co, the largest bank in ...

US consumer prices show modest gains, cautious optimism among experts

WASHINGTON D.C.: In March, the US Labor Department reported consumer prices rose slightly amid declining gasoline prices, but elevated rental ...

Musk says Twitter no longer bleeding money, advertising returns

SAN FRANCISCO, California: Twitter CEO Elon Musk said this week that as most advertisers have returned and its cost-cutting efforts ...

SpaceX Starship's first launch expected in late April

HAWTHORNE, California: After stating that it was ready for launch and "awaiting regulatory approval," this week SpaceX CEO Elon Musk ...

Founder of investment firm Infinity Q gets 15 years in jail for fraud

NEW YORK CITY, New York: US Attorney Damian Williams has announced that the founder of New York investment firm Infinity ...

Dismal end of week for U.S. stock markets

NEW YORK, New York - U.S. stocks traded lower Friday as investors fretted about another Fed rate hike. Bank stocks ...

