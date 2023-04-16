Top diplomats from the Group of Seven (G7) rich nations arrived Sunday in the Japanese resort town of Karuizawa to discuss the world's most intractable crises, including ways to end Russia's war in Ukraine, confront China's aggression toward Taiwan and lure North Korea back to nuclear disarmament talks. Follow FRANCE 24's live coverage of the Ukraine crisis. All times are Paris time (GMT + 2).

8:30am: G7 diplomats gather in Japan to discuss Ukraine crisis

Top diplomats from the Europe and North America were arriving for the G7 meeting in Japan to discuss the world's most intractable crises, including ways to end Russia's war in Ukraine.

Amid widespread skepticism that the UN, which is often paralysed by the oversized power on the Security Council of Russia and China, can do anything about these issues, many will be watching to see what, if anything, G7 ministers from Japan, the US, UK, France, Germany, Canada, Italy and the EU might do.

The three-day talks will also see the first real test of the Biden administration's assertion that there has been minimal damage from the disclosure of highly classified documents related to the war in Ukraine and US views of its allies and partners.

Key developments of Saturday, April 15

The death toll from Russian missile strikes on eastern Ukraine's city of Sloviansk rose to 11 Saturday as rescue crews tried to reach people trapped in the rubble of an apartment building, according to Ukrainian authorities.

Earlier, Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva said the US should stop "encouraging war" in Ukraine "and start talking about peace" on the third day of his state visit to China.

