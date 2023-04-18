Tue, 18 Apr 2023

International

Colorado allow allows farmers to repair tractors, combines

DENVER, Colorado: Under a new measure passed by legislators in Colorado, the first US state to approve such a law, ...

Biden says meat companies, contractors must act to end child labor

WASHINGTON D.C.: In a letter sent to leading meatpacking companies, the Biden administration has said companies must monitor their suppliers ...

France summer drought to continue this year, say experts

PARIS, France: Low groundwater levels could see France suffer a drought worse than last year, mainly in the southern part ...

Wastewater to be analyzed for illegal drugs in California county

SAN FRANCISCO, California: Marin County, north of San Francisco, California, has begun a pilot program to collect wastewater samples from ...

Roads, schools, airports shut as Florida struck by 24 inches of rain

FORT LAUDERDALE, Florida: Torrential downpours last week submerged southeast Florida, with rainfall in the Fort Lauderdale region totaling more than ...

US says it is working to bring two Americans home from Russian jails

WASHINGTON, D.C.: Pledging to bring back home the two Americans detained by Russia, Roger Carstens, a U.S. special presidential envoy, ...

Business

E-cigarette Juul to pay $462 million fine for targeting youths

SAN FRANCISCO, California: E-cigarette maker Juul Labs has agreed to settle claims by six US states, along with the District ...

U.S. stocks eke out gains in volatile trading, greenback heads higher

NEW YORK, New York - The U.S. dollar was back in favor Monday on the back of rising Treasury yields. ...

Exxon gives CEO 52% raise for $35.9 million 2022 pay

IRVING, Texas: Exxon Mobil Corp's chief executive Darren Woods has been awarded a 52 percent pay rise, the highest among ...

More reduced prices for Tesla cars in Europe, Singapore, Israel

SINGAPORE: Tesla has expanded its global discount drive, which it began in China, by slashing electric vehicle prices in Europe, ...

China's Didi Global says it passengers to ride in robotaxis by 2025

BEIJING, China: Chinese ride-hailing giant Didi Global said it is working with Chinese carmakers to develop its own robotaxis, with ...

US new car prices fall after Covid price jump caused by high demand

IRVINE, California: Data from automotive research company Kelley Blue Book revealed that the average transaction price of new vehicles in ...

