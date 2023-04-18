G7 foreign ministers promised a unified front against Russia's war of aggression in Ukraine, saying at the close of their meetings Tuesday that they were committed to boosting and enforcing tough sanctions against Moscow. Follow FRANCE 24's live blog for all the latest developments on the war in Ukraine. All times are Paris time (GMT+2).

6:57am: 'No impunity': G7 vows tough, unified stance on Russia's war

Top diplomats from G7 nations vowed a unified front against Russia's war of aggression in Ukraine, saying at the close of their meetings Tuesday that they were committed to boosting and enforcing tough sanctions against Moscow.

The G7 communique laying out their commitments also included strong words meant to curb what the ministers see as increasing Chinese and North Korean aggression in Northeast Asia.

But it was Russia's invasion of Ukraine that highlighted the three-day summit in this hot spring resort town. "There can be no impunity for war crimes and other atrocities such as Russia's attacks against civilians and critical civilian infrastructure," the ministers said.

6:38am: Russia is breaking promises to countries dependent on Ukraine grain, Blinken says

Russia is breaking its promises to countries around the world that are dependent on grain that has not been able to get out of Ukraine over the last few days, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said in a news conference at the conclusion of the G7 foreign ministers meeting in Karuizawa, Japan.

6:28am: Putin visits military HQ in Ukraine's Kherson region

Russian President Vladimir Putin has attended a military command meeting in Ukraine's Kherson region which is partly held by Russia, the Kremlin said on Tuesday.

Putin heard reports from commanders of the airborne forces and the "Dnieper" army group as well as other senior officers, it said in a statement.

Key developments on Monday, April 17

Slovakia's government on Monday approved a ban on imports of Ukrainian grain and other food products, following similar moves by Poland and Hungary.

This came after US Ambassador to Russia Lynne Tracy said she had made a first visit in jail to Evan Gershkovich, a Wall Street Journal reporter accused by Moscow of spying, and had found him in good spirits.

Meanwhile Russia sentenced Kremlin critic Vladimir Kara-Murza to 25 years in jail on charges including treason, amid an intensifying crackdown on opposition voices since Russia launched its Ukraine offensive.

(FRANCE 24 with AFP, AP and Reuters)

