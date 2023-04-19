Wed, 19 Apr 2023

News

International

US sanctions Chinese companies conducting business with Russia

BEIJING, China: Beijing has protested US sanctions against more Chinese companies for allegedly evading previous controls over trade on Russia, ...

North Korea says it successfully tested solid rocket missile

PYONGYANG, North Korea: In a potential breakthrough in its efforts to acquire a more powerful, harder-to-detect weapon targeting the US, ...

Colorado allow allows farmers to repair tractors, combines

DENVER, Colorado: Under a new measure passed by legislators in Colorado, the first US state to approve such a law, ...

Biden says meat companies, contractors must act to end child labor

WASHINGTON D.C.: In a letter sent to leading meatpacking companies, the Biden administration has said companies must monitor their suppliers ...

France summer drought to continue this year, say experts

PARIS, France: Low groundwater levels could see France suffer a drought worse than last year, mainly in the southern part ...

Wastewater to be analyzed for illegal drugs in California county

SAN FRANCISCO, California: Marin County, north of San Francisco, California, has begun a pilot program to collect wastewater samples from ...

Business

As Poland farmers see prices fall, government bans Ukraine imports

WARSAW, Poland: In an effort to quell the anger of Polish farmers, who have claimed losses due to large amounts ...

Dow Jones dips 2 points as investors take a breather

NEW YORK, New York - U.S. stocks closed flat to slightly lower Tuesday despite strong earnings results, particularly among banks."All ...

Montana legislature is first in US to ban TikTok

BILLINGS, Montana: Montana's Republican-controlled House has approved a bill banning the use of social media app TikTok in the state, ...

ChatGPT should be regulated, says US Senate leader Schumer

WASHINGTON D.C.: Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer has announced that in an effort to address national security and education concerns ...

E-cigarette Juul to pay $462 million fine for targeting youths

SAN FRANCISCO, California: E-cigarette maker Juul Labs has agreed to settle claims by six US states, along with the District ...

U.S. stocks eke out gains in volatile trading, greenback heads higher

NEW YORK, New York - The U.S. dollar was back in favor Monday on the back of rising Treasury yields. ...

