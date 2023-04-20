Thu, 20 Apr 2023

International

Finland to build fence along 800 mile Russian border

HELSINKI, Finland: Less than two weeks after Finland became the 31st member of NATO, it has begun the construction of ...

Indians see largest number of Ireland work permits in 2023: report

DUBLIN, Ireland: The Irish Department of Enterprise, Trade and Employment has released figures showing that Indian nationals received 40 percent ...

Sixteen dead in Dubai apartment fire, 9 injured

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates: Authorities have said that a fire killed at least 16 people and injured another nine, after ...

US sanctions Chinese companies conducting business with Russia

BEIJING, China: Beijing has protested US sanctions against more Chinese companies for allegedly evading previous controls over trade on Russia, ...

North Korea says it successfully tested solid rocket missile

PYONGYANG, North Korea: In a potential breakthrough in its efforts to acquire a more powerful, harder-to-detect weapon targeting the US, ...

Colorado allow allows farmers to repair tractors, combines

DENVER, Colorado: Under a new measure passed by legislators in Colorado, the first US state to approve such a law, ...

Business

Merck spends $10 billion for rights to Chron's, colitis treatment

NEW YORK CITY, New York: Merck & Co have announced that they will purchase California-based biotechnology company Prometheus Biosciences for ...

In nod to environmentalists, Germany closes final nuclear power plants

BERLIN, Germany: In line with a planned long-term transition towards renewable energy, this week Germany shut down its last three ...

As Poland farmers see prices fall, government bans Ukraine imports

WARSAW, Poland: In an effort to quell the anger of Polish farmers, who have claimed losses due to large amounts ...

Dow Jones dips 2 points as investors take a breather

NEW YORK, New York - U.S. stocks closed flat to slightly lower Tuesday despite strong earnings results, particularly among banks."All ...

Montana legislature is first in US to ban TikTok

BILLINGS, Montana: Montana's Republican-controlled House has approved a bill banning the use of social media app TikTok in the state, ...

ChatGPT should be regulated, says US Senate leader Schumer

WASHINGTON D.C.: Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer has announced that in an effort to address national security and education concerns ...

